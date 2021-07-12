Davenport school district introduces new administrators

Stevenson has been the director of instruction for the Marshalltown Community School District for the past five years. Her career has also included serving six years as a principal in Bettendorf Community School District at the Neil Armstrong and Thomas Jefferson elementary schools.

Driscoll has been serving as the principal of Monroe Elementary School for the past six years and was associate principal at Smart Intermediate School before that. He taught art in the Bettendorf Community School District for 13 years.

Schneckloth said after the meeting that the district worked out an agreement with the AEA so Hofmann could fill the cabinet position until the district can hire someone, but it may take time. The equity and student supports director was the only position on the cabinet still open as of Monday.

"We're actively looking for somebody to fill the equity and learning job and until it is she is going to serve as kind of an interim," Schneckloth said.

In other business, the district also received a report on early literacy — the district is planning to roll out a plan in August designed to improve reading scores — and the recent fire at McKinley Elementary School. On the McKinley fire, Schneckloth said the investigation by the Davenport Fire Department was ongoing.

