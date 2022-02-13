Davenport school district proposing staff incentive pay drawn from federal COVID relief

The Davenport Community School District board is scheduled to take action Monday on a proposal to award staff bonuses from federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The payments would be broken into three installments, with the amount to be distributed based on the number of hours the employees work, according to the report on the plan that was included in Monday’s board agenda. The total cost would be nearly $4.7 million.

District staff presented the report at the board’s Feb. 7 committee of the whole meeting. The goal is to encourage employees to stay with the district.

Other districts, including the Bettendorf Community School District, are also offering incentives, according to the report.

If the proposal is approved, the money would be drawn from federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds. Those funds have been distributed to districts in a series of three grants during the pandemic: ESSER I, II and III.

The incentive program would be funded with a portion of the district’s ESSER II money.

There are two categories of employee defined in the proposal: those working more than 30 hours a week and those working fewer than 30 hours a week.

The employees covered would include teachers, paraeducators, administrators, custodians, secretaries and maintenance workers.

The district’s administrative cabinet would be excluded.

Those employees working more than 30 hours would receive a total of $2,000 divided between the three installments, while those working less than that would get $1,500.

If the proposal is approved, the incentives would be paid out over the next year, according to the agenda.

The proposal includes additional money to cover the taxes that would be deducted from the payments to prevent the bonuses from being reduced, according to the committee of the whole discussion.

The Davenport schools have received a total of more than $74.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief, the bulk of it from the ESSER distributions, according to the district. Its ESSER III allotment was more than $48.3 million and was the largest of its distributions.

The school board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday and the proceeding will be streamed via the district’s YouTube page.

The agenda, including the report on the incentive program, is available online through the district’s website.

