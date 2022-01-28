Davenport school district provides more detail on its response to recent ruling on Iowa's mask ban law

Davenport Community School District officials have provided more detail on how the district will operate after a federal appellate decision on an injunction blocking the state’s ban on school masking mandates.
The state’s ability to enforce the law that spells out the ban has been on hold because of a legal challenge in federal court.
The lawsuit involves children who are too young to be vaccinated and have disabilities that make them susceptible to potentially severe COVID-19 cases, according to the Associated Press. Their parents argue the law effectively excludes them from in-person learning in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act.
One of the plaintiffs is from Davenport, and the Davenport district is one of the defendants named in the suit. The district reinstated a masking mandate shortly after the initial federal court blocked the state's law.
The Associated Press reported that a federal appeals court ruling on Tuesday will allow Iowa to again enforce the law, except for schools attended by students whose disabilities make them more vulnerable to severe illness if they get COVID-19.
Also on Tuesday, the Davenport district issued a statement that it was removing “all universal mandatory masking requirements for students and staff throughout the district effective immediately per Iowa law.”
In the days since, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth and Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, have provided more information about how the district was operating in the wake of the appellate ruling.
Schneckloth sent some initial detail by email on Wednesday:
- The state law generally prohibits school districts from adopting mask rules for students, employees or visitors, except as otherwise provided by law.
- The Eighth Circuit (the federal appellate court that made Tuesday's ruling) affirmed that individual students with disabilities may be entitled to masking as an accommodation under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- The court explained that “[e]njoining the current enforcement allows schools to craft mask requirements tailored to Plaintiffs’ children’s needs and those of other students who may require accommodations related to masks.
- This means that mask mandates that are not tied to the District’s compliance with federal law to accommodate the individual needs of students with disabilities may still be prohibited under Iowa Code section 280.31. (Section 280.31 is the state's school masking mandate ban.)
- The Eighth Circuit intends that any mask requirements implemented by school districts must be tied to the individual needs of a student with a disability, and that for schools that do not have students whose disabilities require masking as an accommodation, Section 280.31 may prohibit adopting mask mandates in those schools.
Masking requirements already in place in the district that were tied to the individual needs of students who have disabilities remained in place, Vondran said.
District staff were looking for any other students for whom such an accommodation may be needed, Schneckloth said. How widespread within the district those accommodations would be was not available Wednesday.
The district was asked Thursday for more details about how the mandates work. It had not yet provided the information as of Friday afternoon.
The Associated Press report stated that Tuesday's ruling did not take effect immediately and the initial injunction remains in place statewide for the time being. For now, Iowa officials will still not enforce the statute.
The district consulted its attorneys, Schneckloth said, and their interpretation of Tuesday’s ruling was that the original form of the injunction was no longer in place.
The district’s release from Tuesday also said: “Students and staff who choose to mask may continue to do so. In compliance with the President’s Executive Order on all domestic transportation, students are still required to wear a face covering while on the school bus or while utilizing other District provided transportation."