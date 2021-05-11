Davenport school district will highlight its strengths in wake of diversity plan elimination

Those differences could mean students transferring into a district could be at a different level of learning progress compared to their new peers.

Stutting said only time would show what the overall impacts of ending the voluntary diversity plans would be.

He advised families, if they are considering a transfer, not to wait. School districts are already planning for the coming year, and waiting too long would mean there could be no room for a transferring student.

Ending diversity plans has already been a topic of discussion among area districts, along with school vouchers and other measures debated by Iowa’s legislators in recent months.

Stutting and Michelle Morse, Bettendorf’s superintendent, both said at the same forum that their districts could benefit from the relaxation of Davenport’s diversity plan, but said there was a bigger picture to consider both in that context and in relation to the other measures should they become law.

Stutting said at the forum that he was very proud of the work done in the Quad-Cities to bring the area districts together to work toward goals that would create strong education in the Quad-Cities that would help the region grow.