Davenport school district will highlight its strengths in wake of diversity plan elimination

Now that its voluntary diversity plan has been ended by the governor’s signature, the Davenport Community School District will work harder to highlight the advantages of attending school there, its superintendent said.
The plans were meant to encourage diversity in a district and were voluntarily adopted by their school boards, according to the Iowa Department of Education. They allowed districts to limit the number of students transferring to other districts. The Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo and West Liberty districts were the only ones in Iowa that had diversity plans.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed HF 228, one of the proposals to end school districts’ ability to implement voluntary diversity plans. The measure took effect immediately.
Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the Davenport district would review the rules and regulations that comprise the new measure so the district could operate inside of its boundaries. It will also do more outreach to showcase what it has to offer students.
“The best thing that we can do is start telling our story about how incredible our district is,” Schneckloth said Monday night.
Students can get an associate degree while still in high school, and the district has excellent CTE and fine-arts programs, he said as examples.
Diversity plans did not use race as their only or primary metric because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to the Davenport district’s diversity plan. In Davenport’s plan, students were divided based on who received free or reduced lunch or a fee waiver and who did not.
On Monday, Schneckloth said it was too early to tell what the actual number of transfers might be with the elimination of the diversity plans.
A state study released earlier this year indicated that relaxing limitations on open enrollment designed to maintain a district’s diversity could cost Davenport schools about $783,000.
During a forum in February, Schneckloth said the study’s estimated monetary impact might be a little low.
On Tuesday, Joe Stutting, North Scott’s superintendent, said more transfers into districts could mean more revenue if they outnumber transfers out, but districts could also face challenges because of the differing approaches to education adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those differences could mean students transferring into a district could be at a different level of learning progress compared to their new peers.
Stutting said only time would show what the overall impacts of ending the voluntary diversity plans would be.
He advised families, if they are considering a transfer, not to wait. School districts are already planning for the coming year, and waiting too long would mean there could be no room for a transferring student.
Ending diversity plans has already been a topic of discussion among area districts, along with school vouchers and other measures debated by Iowa’s legislators in recent months.
Stutting and Michelle Morse, Bettendorf’s superintendent, both said at the same forum that their districts could benefit from the relaxation of Davenport’s diversity plan, but said there was a bigger picture to consider both in that context and in relation to the other measures should they become law.
Stutting said at the forum that he was very proud of the work done in the Quad-Cities to bring the area districts together to work toward goals that would create strong education in the Quad-Cities that would help the region grow.
Overall, long term, it does not help the Quad-Cities to put the Davenport district in a position where it will have to struggle longer with issues because it is losing enrollment, he said then.