Davenport school officials discuss returning to full accreditation with state officials during Thursday visit

“Had you not stepped in, I don’t know where we would be today,” Hayes said. “It’s not that you’re not appreciated, but I do feel for the time that I’ve been on the board, there’s been tremendous strides made.”

Hayes said the school board wanted to thank the state for its efforts but was looking forward to the end of the current dynamic between the two entities.

When children are starting to walk, there is a time when parents let their hands go and let them fall, Hayes said.

“And they get up and they take off running,” Hayes said. “I think we’re at the point now where we’re coming to our feet and we’re ready to go.”

In November, the education department commended the school board and TJ Schneckloth, district superintendent, on their efforts, saying that, though the work is not done, a substantial amount has been completed.

The work to date has been on the upper levels of the district’s system, the department said then. The impacts the citation work is having on the students was only just starting to become apparent.