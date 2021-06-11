Davenport school officials: Youth leadership teams have 'taken off'

Those teams have “absolutely taken off,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth told the state board on Friday.

“It’s quite impressive to see where our buildings and students have taken the youth leadership teams,” Schneckloth said.

One high school’s administration included its student team in the hiring process for its assistant principal, he said. In another instance, an elementary team thought a district survey did not ask enough questions, so it conducted its own followup survey to ask students those questions.

“That’s been an absolute game changer for us in Davenport,” he said.

Teams are built to represent the buildings’ student demographics and to have participation from students involved in athletics and the arts and students who have behavioral incidents on their records, Schneckloth told the board during a question-and-answer session.

The district developed the program and the selection process in partnership with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, and the state education department, he said.

Schneckloth said the district did not anticipate the teams being this active this early..

“But the students’ voices, the things that we are hearing from our students — the things that they want to accomplish over the summer and then start next year are quite impressive,” Schneckloth said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.