Davenport school officials: Youth leadership teams have 'taken off'

The newly formed Davenport Community School District youth leadership teams are making contributions to the district’s operations, according to a report Friday to the Iowa State Board of Education.
The district is working with the Iowa Department of Education to address citations the district received from the state. Those citations concern a number of issues, including providing equitable education for Black students. The effort is under the oversight of the state board.
Among the steps being taken to fix the issues underlying the citations is the development of a crisis response and violence prevention plan. It is meant to give district staff a consistent set of actions it can take should an event such as a fight occur. In recent months, the district has been developing youth leadership teams, meant to allow students to be active participants in the plan.
Those teams have “absolutely taken off,” Superintendent TJ Schneckloth told the state board on Friday.
“It’s quite impressive to see where our buildings and students have taken the youth leadership teams,” Schneckloth said.
One high school’s administration included its student team in the hiring process for its assistant principal, he said. In another instance, an elementary team thought a district survey did not ask enough questions, so it conducted its own followup survey to ask students those questions.
“That’s been an absolute game changer for us in Davenport,” he said.
Teams are built to represent the buildings’ student demographics and to have participation from students involved in athletics and the arts and students who have behavioral incidents on their records, Schneckloth told the board during a question-and-answer session.
The district developed the program and the selection process in partnership with the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, and the state education department, he said.
Schneckloth said the district did not anticipate the teams being this active this early..
“But the students’ voices, the things that we are hearing from our students — the things that they want to accomplish over the summer and then start next year are quite impressive,” Schneckloth said.