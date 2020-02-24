Davenport School's HR director, CFO and director of operations to retire

Dr. Erica Goldstone started teaching in 1973.
That was the year the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case, President Richard Nixon watched coverage of the Watergate scandal unfold, and gas sold for an average of 40 cents a gallon.
"I've been at it a day or two," Goldstone said with a laugh and smile before the start of Monday's regular meeting of the Davenport School Board. "At some point you have to take another path. There is a time for retirement. I've been a teacher and in administration for a long time and now it's time to move on."
Goldstone, the district's human resource director and a 23-year veteran, was one of four Davenport Schools administrators whose early retirements were approved by the board. She was joined by Walcott Associate Principal Lorie Moyer, Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood, and Director of Operations Michael Maloney.
Goldstone started as a special education teacher at Central Junior High School in Rock Island. She also traveled to other schools.
"This sounds crazy — but when I started I privately told myself that I was going to be committed. It was a conversation I had with myself every morning," Goldstone said. "And I wanted to be able to say at the end of every day and every school year that I made some kind of difference in at least one student's life.
"That's what kept me going all these years."
Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski was ill and absent from the meeting. Board President Bruce Potts said the retirements, in his opinion, did not " ... represent some kind of shake-up in the district's administration."
"I can't speak to the specific individual reasons for the retirements, but I don't think anyone should see some kind of broader plan at work," Potts said. "Dr. Goldstone, for example, has been teaching for a long time and is ready to retire."
Potts did not comment on Maloney's retirement, which is effective June 30. He is a six-year employee.
Moyer was in the district for 16 years, while Wood spent 24 years in Davenport.
Among the 30 teacher and staff retirements included Patricia Sheehey, an English teacher at Davenport West High School. She worked in the district for 51 years. Judith Fleming-Weigand, a second-grade teacher at Wolcott, spent 42 years in the district.
Another five teachers had 30 or more years in the district.
In other business, the school board approved a 180-day school year for 2020-2021. The board also approved the start date of Aug. 24, 2020.