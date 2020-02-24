Davenport School's HR director, CFO and director of operations to retire

Dr. Erica Goldstone started teaching in 1973.

That was the year the United States Supreme Court ruled in the Roe v. Wade case, President Richard Nixon watched coverage of the Watergate scandal unfold, and gas sold for an average of 40 cents a gallon.

"I've been at it a day or two," Goldstone said with a laugh and smile before the start of Monday's regular meeting of the Davenport School Board. "At some point you have to take another path. There is a time for retirement. I've been a teacher and in administration for a long time and now it's time to move on."

Goldstone, the district's human resource director and a 23-year veteran, was one of four Davenport Schools administrators whose early retirements were approved by the board. She was joined by Walcott Associate Principal Lorie Moyer, Chief Financial Officer Claudia Wood, and Director of Operations Michael Maloney.

Goldstone started as a special education teacher at Central Junior High School in Rock Island. She also traveled to other schools.