Davenport schools administrators get 'huge' pay raises, now all making $165,000/year

"That really bothers me. I really have a problem with that."

He pointed out that teachers and hourly employees have seen salary increases of "two cents to seven cents an hour."

Schneckloth said the cabinet salaries are "a direct result from the reorganization" of leadership and said all compensation must be equal.

Paustian cast the only no vote, and no other board members expressed concern about the pay increases.

Board president Dan Gosa said earlier Monday that, despite the new salaries, the district still is saving money. The savings comes from the elimination of at least three leadership positions. Two assistant superintendents and the director of special education resigned as part of the restructuring, he said.

The head of special education and early childhood, Sandy Schmitz, was making about $212,000

But Schmitz was one of the first district hires in many years to be offered a different compensation formula. District leaders previously were given their salaries, plus 9% in a retirement fund.

The 9% annuity no longer is being offered and was not extended to the new cabinet members, Gosa said.