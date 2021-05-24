Davenport schools administrators get 'huge' pay raises, now all making $165,000/year

Davenport schools' new leadership team is getting salaries of $165,000 each, which is a considerable raise for some of the positions.
The pay bumps come at a time of widespread staffing cuts, a hiring freeze and minimum pay increases for most school employees.
Only one member of the Davenport School Board, Kent Paustian, voted against the salaries at Monday night's meeting. He said the increases are simply too much at the wrong time.
The district has for several years been working with the Iowa Department of Education to address issues that led to Davenport being cited by the state. Still operating under conditional accreditation, the district's central-office organizational structure was among the state's concerns.
Under a new structure, eight administrators will serve directly under Superintendent TJ Schneckloth. Five were named on the consent agenda for Monday's school board meeting. Two others were approved earlier this month.
Paustian asked that the salary item be pulled from the agenda for discussion, saying, "We're talking about huge increases here. We hear, 'We don't have the funds. We don't have the funds,' yet we're making these kinds of increases.
"That really bothers me. I really have a problem with that."
He pointed out that teachers and hourly employees have seen salary increases of "two cents to seven cents an hour."
Schneckloth said the cabinet salaries are "a direct result from the reorganization" of leadership and said all compensation must be equal.
Paustian cast the only no vote, and no other board members expressed concern about the pay increases.
Board president Dan Gosa said earlier Monday that, despite the new salaries, the district still is saving money. The savings comes from the elimination of at least three leadership positions. Two assistant superintendents and the director of special education resigned as part of the restructuring, he said.
The head of special education and early childhood, Sandy Schmitz, was making about $212,000
But Schmitz was one of the first district hires in many years to be offered a different compensation formula. District leaders previously were given their salaries, plus 9% in a retirement fund.
The 9% annuity no longer is being offered and was not extended to the new cabinet members, Gosa said.
In addition to saving money in eliminated positions and cutting out the annuity, he justified the pay level by pointing out the district used a comparative analysis of school-district leadership across Iowa to bring Davenport's compensation level into alignment with others.
"We are pretty low on that (pay scale) for being one of the largest districts in Iowa," Gosa said. "That (new salaries) will put us more in the higher end of the middle. In all actuality, we are saving money, I think, in the grand scheme of things.
"We're piling on more responsibility, too."
Jake Klipsch and Willie Barney previously were approved as two of the three new directors of instructional leadership. The third, Ben Driscoll, was named Monday.
The new director of operations, replacing the retired Mike Maloney, is Joshua Urmanski. Maloney, who worked for the district for about six years, was making about $140,000, plus the 9% annuity.
Kevin Posekany is the new chief financial officer, replacing longtime CFO Claudia Wood, who also retired.
Jami Weinzierl is becoming the new director of human resources and equity, replacing Erica Goldstone, who also retired after a long career with the district.
Lisa Stevenson will become the district's new director of learning and support.
Several of the cabinet members are new to the district, according to its website. All positions are effective July 1.