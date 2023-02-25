Davenport schools will host High School Apprentice Signing Day from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St. in Bettendorf.

Guests can expect to see 55 Davenport students signing apprenticeships with area employers at the even, according to a district news release. Davenport leads for Iowa’s 240 total apprenticeships statewide.

“The apprenticeships are a chance for high school students to gain real-world work experience. They learn technical and professional skills through related training with Davenport Schools and on-the-job learning with a partner company,” the news release states. “We are so proud of our students for taking part in this incredible opportunity and showcasing how the Davenport Community School District is ‘Growing Excellence.’”