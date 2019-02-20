With seven snow days and six late starts and early dismissals, Davenport — like nearly all area schools — has a lot of ground to make up with completing the state-mandated 1,080 hours of instructional time. The district announced the schedule changes to accommodate the lost time Wednesday afternoon.
- Beginning March 4, the student day at each school will gain 20 minutes by starting 10 minutes earlier and dismissing 10 minutes later.
- Beginning March 6, there will be no more early release Wednesdays for the rest of the school year.
- April 22 — Easter Monday — was previously categorized as "Spring Break #2," with no school; students will now attend school as usual.
With the calendar changes, students will have their last day June 6 and the last teacher day will be June 10, barring any additional weather cancellations.