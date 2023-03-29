Davenport schools are welcoming a new principal and a district-wide director of learning and results.

The hires were announced by Superintendent TJ Schneckloth at this week's school board meeting.

Brian Ehlinger, currently serving as interim principal at Central High School, is officially taking over the role. According to Schneckloth's announcement, Ehlinger has served the district since 2005 — all 18 years at Central.

Prior to filling the interim position, Ehlinger was an associate principal for three years, athletic director for seven years and also spent seven years as a teacher and coach for the high school.

As athletic director, Ehlinger oversaw many major improvements at Central, including the 2016 additions to the auditorium and aquatic center and renovations to the Brady Street Complex.

"As an associate principal, Brian has been spearheading the effort to engage our freshmen and underserved students, most notably in the development of the Bridge Program and through the Redirection/Reconnection Programs," Schneckloth said. "Mr. Ehlinger has also had the privilege of overseeing our regionally recognized fine arts department. Brian has done an outstanding job this year as the interim principal and we're incredibly proud to add him to our team."

Also this week, Diane Campbell was appointed as the district's new director of learning and results.

She currently serves as lead district support administrator at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency (MBAEA), described by Schneckloth as a "leader" in that role for the past seven years.

Prior to the MBAEA, Campbell served as a central office administrator, high school associate principal and elementary principal for the Muscatine Community School District. She also is a former special education teacher and consultant and serves on the Iowa Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development Board.

"She (Campbell) embeds a PreK through 12th-grade focus on our systemic improvement efforts and challenges the traditional model of education and focuses on what is possible for our students," Schneckloth said. "Diane has 37 years of experience in school improvement, personalized learning and evidence-based practices to transform teaching and learning."

She completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at the University of Iowa, including a master's degree in special education. She also earned a master's in educational administration from Western Illinois University.

Both will assume the roles in July.