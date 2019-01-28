After a two-week delay, the Davenport School Board unanimously approved a new early retirement incentive at a meeting Monday night. According to the proposal, any employee who is at least 55 years old with 10 years of service is eligible to apply.
The new qualifications for early retirement come after an initial “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” was approved by the board Nov. 26. Thirty-one certified staff and 26 classified staff accepted that deal in a bid to stave off layoffs as the district works toward its corrective action plan. Those 31 classified staff were fewer than administrators had expected; union representative Toby Paone had estimated that between 40 and 50 would take the incentive.
The early retirement offerings are part of the district's two-year plan to cut $13 million from its budget after three years of overspending its budget authority. The modified early retirement memo is intended to increase the number of employees who take early retirement.
Applicants with 10 years of service who are granted early retirement will have a total maximum benefit of $10,000. For each year up to 15 total years, the total maximum benefit increases by $2,000. Starting with 16 years, the total maximum benefit is $21,000 and increases by $1,000 for each year up to 35 years.
According to the memo, there are 167 certified staff members who qualify, but they cannot predict how many will take it.
“It’s very difficult to say,” said Erica Goldstone, director of equity and diversity. “Just because someone is eligible, doesn’t mean that they’re going to utilize this particular opportunity.”
The benefits will be paid out of the management fund.
“The payment is not made directly to the employee; it’s paid into whatever plan they choose,” Goldstone said.
Goldstone said the application will open up Tuesday morning, and qualified applicants can submit their requests until Feb. 11.
The most recent version of the two-year plan to cut $13 million, as mandated by the School Budget Review Committee, calls for “drastic action,” including the reduction of at least 83 certified staff members, whether through retirement, natural attrition or layoffs.
The board was originally supposed to vote on a new early retirement incentive at the Jan. 14 meeting, but it was removed from the agenda. Interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth said that while the union was in favor of the proposal the district put together, administrators felt the proposal was “rushed” and needed to be “vetted through all parties.”
Any employee who applied for and was granted the previous early retirement incentive will have their grant automatically adjusted to reflect the new plan, without reapplication.
In other business:
The board approved a schedule of 1,080 hours of instruction time — rather than 180 days — for the 2019-2020 school year. They also approved a school start date of Aug. 26 for the 2019-2020 school year.
A plan for the Sudlow and Washington Outdoor Classroom project was approved 4-2; director Daniel Gosa and vice-president Linda Hayes voted no to the project, which includes a “stage area and seating for events, interactive areas for teachers and students and dedicate garden and green space. The estimated cost of construction is $180,000 budgeted in the PPEL and SAVE accounts.
The board approved the “lowest, responsible and responsive bid” from Precision builders for the Mid City High School Urban Farm Project. The $172,000 project is mostly funded by grants, but $56,763.82 will be paid through the superintendent’s contingency line item in the PPEL budget. Hayes was the only no vote. “I just don’t think we can afford it right now,” she said.