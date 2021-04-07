 Skip to main content
Davenport schools awarded for efforts to create safe, stable learning environments
EDUCATION

Davenport schools awarded for efforts to create safe, stable learning environments

Several Davenport Community School District schools have been recognized by the Iowa Department of Education for working to make their buildings better learning environments.

Davenport Central students Emilia Gonzalez and Chuy Gomez introduce their characters in the school's production of "Clue," which will be streamed Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, by clicking on the link on the homepage of http://www.davenportschools.org/central/

Teams at Smart Junior High School, and Fillmore, McKinley and Monroe elementary schools all received awards from the state for their efforts incorporating Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) methods and programming into their operations, according to a news release from the district.

PBIS is designed to create safe, positive, predictable spaces in which students can learn and also provide them with assistance both in academics and in developing their social and emotional behavior.

Cast members give a preview of "Clue," which will be presented virtually by Davenport Central High School at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. The show will be streamed Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, by clicking on the link on the homepage of http://www.davenportschools.org/central/

The district is in the midst of working with state education officials to correct issues that led to a number of state citations. That effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.

A major thrust of the work to address the citations involves creating and launching a crisis response and violence prevention plan designed to provide a uniform response to issues and emergencies that arise in a district building or involve its employees or students.

T.J. Schneckloth was hired by the Davenport Community School District board on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 as the district superintendent
