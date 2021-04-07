Davenport schools awarded for efforts to create safe, stable learning environments

Several Davenport Community School District schools have been recognized by the Iowa Department of Education for working to make their buildings better learning environments.

Teams at Smart Junior High School, and Fillmore, McKinley and Monroe elementary schools all received awards from the state for their efforts incorporating Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) methods and programming into their operations, according to a news release from the district.

PBIS is designed to create safe, positive, predictable spaces in which students can learn and also provide them with assistance both in academics and in developing their social and emotional behavior.

The district is in the midst of working with state education officials to correct issues that led to a number of state citations. That effort is under the oversight of the Iowa State Board of Education.