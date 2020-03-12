You are the owner of this article.
Davenport Schools cancel spring break Booster Club trips, recall those already traveling
topical top story

Davenport Community Schools Logo

The new Davenport Community Schools logo. 

The Davenport School District has canceled all spring break Booster Club trips set to leave Friday and is recalling those currently traveling, according to a press release. 

The cancellations are due to recent changes in recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and regional and local health care experts regarding the new coronavirus.

A district spokesman said a group from Davenport West left by bus Thursday morning, and that there were no details yet on refunds or rescheduling. 

