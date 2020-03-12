Davenport Schools cancel spring break Booster Club trips, recall those already traveling

The Davenport School District has canceled all spring break Booster Club trips set to leave Friday and is recalling those currently traveling, according to a press release.
The cancellations are due to recent changes in recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control, and regional and local health care experts regarding the new coronavirus.
A district spokesman said a group from Davenport West left by bus Thursday morning, and that there were no details yet on refunds or rescheduling.