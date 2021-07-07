Davenport schools caution about recalled Tyson products

Tyson ready-to-eat chicken products recalled recently for Listeria monocytogenes may have been served by the Davenport School District.

“Some of those products were served at our weekly meal pick-up site from the Davenport Learning Center on these dates: Feb. 9, March 30, May 4, May 18, June 22 and June 29,” said Coni Dobbels, Davenport Community School District Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services, in a news release. “If anyone has the chicken fajita meat still in their possession, it must be disposed of immediately.”

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. These items were shipped to retailers and institutions nationwide.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that is treated with antibiotics. Listeriosis primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Persons in the high-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell their health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

“There have been no reports of contamination from the chicken products we’ve served,” Dobbels said, “but the public needs to know, so that anyone possessing the products can discard them.”

Quad-City Times​

