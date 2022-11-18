 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Davenport Community Schools

The Davenport Community School District logo 

Davenport schools made a change in its venue for the Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies — the decision also prompting date changes for the district's respective high schools. 

Class of 2023 ceremonies will now take place at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark, the exception being Mid City High School.

Mid City's ceremony will take place at the Central Performing Arts Center, located on 1000 N Harrison St. in Davenport. The Vibrant Area is located on 1201 River Drive in Moline. 

Graduation dates and times are listed below: 

  • Mid City: Wednesday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. 
  • West High School: Sunday, June 4 at 10:00 a.m. 
  • Central High School: Sunday, June 4 at 1:30 p.m. 
  • North High School: Sunday, June 4 at 5:00 p.m. 
The district made the decision to change venues to better accommodate families and their guests attending the graduation ceremonies, according to an internal message sent from Superintendent TJ Schneckloth. 

The district updated its academic calendar to reflect the changes. The calendar is posted on the district's website at www.davenportschools.org.

