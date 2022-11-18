Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.