Davenport schools change graduation venue, dates for Class of 2023

The district made the decision to change venues to better accommodate families and their guests attending the graduation ceremonies, according to an internal message sent from Superintendent TJ Schneckloth.
Davenport school leaders learned from a community survey how parents and non-parents feel about the district and alternatives for right-sizing a school system that is struggling with fast-declining enrollment.
A new local car show - Hot Roddin' for Scholars - recently raised and donated $4,000 to the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Foundation, creating a new scholarship for students with financial needs. The new annual scholarship will be awarded for the first time in Fall 2023 and will benefit several students each year.
Eight high school teams from Central DeWitt, Davenport West, North Scott and Pleasant Valley went head to head in the Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement (JA) Titan Competition. Teams from Pleasant Valley and West successfully advanced to the competition's Scholarship Round and will compete for $10,000 on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Palmer Center for Business Development at Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa
The kickoff presentation of Augustana College's new Global Lecture Series was delivered by socio-political activist Arun Gandhi, grandson of international ethicist Mahatma Gandhi. He shared his grandfather's message of non-violence and channeling one's anger for good, also diving into the impact of social and economic disparities while offering solutions.
Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island will host its annual Vendor Fair from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19. The school's student council holds the fair each year to raise money for Toys for Tots and QC Paws.
The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.