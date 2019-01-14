With a two-year budget plan calling for a reduction of 83 certified staff, Davenport Schools were hoping an early retirement incentive would entice qualified to staff to retire and stave off layoffs.
But just 31 employees — fewer employees than expected — took the early retirement, interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth said at Monday’s school board meeting. “We were hoping that number would be larger,” he said.
The board approved a “one-time reduction of years of service eligibility requirement to 15 years” on Nov. 26 in a bid to encourage early retirements instead of layoffs. Union representative Toby Paone had estimated that between 40 and 50 certified staff members would take the incentive.
An action item to approve a new early retirement incentive was on the agenda for the school board meeting Monday night, but was removed at the meeting.
“We put together a proposal. The union was in favor of it, but we felt that that proposal was rushed,” Schneckloth said.
The administration is in the process of putting together a new proposal that is “vetted through all parties” that will be brought before the board “in the near future.”
Interim director of exceptional education Susan Downs also provided an update at the board meeting about the district’s compensatory education.
According to Downs’ data, 103 students — more than half of the students identified as being owed compensatory education hours — are receiving services, and 25 have completed their hours as of Friday. Another 26 have declined services.
Prompted by a question from school board member Allison Beck, Downs said the special education department had not been asking families who declined compensatory education hours why they declined, and they have not been doing feedback surveys, but they could begin seeking feedback in the future.
“I want to make sure we’re not going through it so quickly and making changes that are quick and not … the way they’re supposed to be made,” Beck said.
Downs said one student was noted as qualifying for compensatory education for “a couple of thousand hours.”
“But most kids are coming in with less than that, anywhere from 10 to 30 hours,” she said.
The Area Education Agency is assisting Davenport in providing the staff required to deliver the more than 4,800 compensatory hours owed; the agency has hired 55 special education teachers to deliver services outside of school hours.
“We have enough teachers now,” Downs said. “We are getting new students identified every week.”
The district is reporting to the state school board in Des Moines at 10 a.m. on Wednesday to address citations related to violating special education individualized education plans and disproportionality. A phase II visit is scheduled for Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 to more thoroughly address Davenport’s citations, including financial.