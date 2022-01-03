Davenport Schools expected to resume Tuesday after Monday cancellation

The Davenport Community School District canceled classes for Monday because illness led to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.
District spokesman Mike Vondran said a number of bus drivers called in sick and that, though it was not believed to be the only culprit, COVID-19 played a role.
"That kind of took it over the top," Vondran said.
Busing for Davenport schools is handled by Durham School Services. Monday afternoon, the company sent out a news release about the shortage.
"We can confirm that today, we were short on drivers for varying reasons and were unable to cover all scheduled routes," the release states. "We anticipate that our routes will all be covered tomorrow and through the remainder of the week."
Durham and the school district apologized for the inconvenience the shortage caused to students and their families.
"The safety of our passengers and our employees is our number one priority, and we want to ensure that, especially in these cold winter months, we arrive on time to our scheduled stops," the Durham release states. "Today, we did not feel this could be accomplished. In consultation with the Davenport Community Schools, the decision was made to cancel classes."
In the time left to planners once they knew of the shortage, they could not make the needed adjustments to ensure students would not be outside too long to be safe on Monday, Davenport Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said.
"We make decisions with the information that we have at hand and this morning was unpredicted," Schneckloth said.
As of Monday afternoon, school was expected to go on as normal beginning Tuesday, Schneckloth said. The modified routes will be in place until the bus drivers begin to return.
"We've sent communications to all of our students, staff and families," Schneckloth said.
The district worked with Durham to combine, connect or collapse bus routes so buses could pick students up for school.
"From there, Durham began to call all of those families all day today," Schneckloth said. "So our families have been contacted that are affected and we are planning on a safe trip to school tomorrow."
Extracurricular activities and sports have been impacted by the shortage.
"We have really struggled to find routes for our students," Schneckloth said. "So far we've been able to meet them."
The plan includes continuing to meet those needs.
Davenport's busing also serves the majority of, if not all, the parochial schools in its area, Schneckloth said. The district communicates with them when there will be an interruption in service.
Those schools will also be served by the adjusted routes.
"As our transportation goes, their transportation goes," Schneckloth said.
In a post on its Facebook page, All Saints Catholic School posted a statement about the shortage that referenced all Scott County Catholic schools. All Saints' classes were also canceled Monday.
The release said that to date, the practice has been to follow all decisions regarding delays and cancellations made by Davenport Schools.
"Though many situations will lead to our schools making similar choices to Davenport on days that involve inclement weather, we will communicate any plans for delay/cancellation directly to our families," the release states.
The release states that, should a driver shortage prevent busing on Tuesday or in the future, the Catholic schools will still be in session.
"On these days, if your child is a Davenport bus rider, and transportation to or from school presents a challenge that you cannot solve, please contact the school office to report your child will be absent or late coming to school for that day," the release said. "We as a school understand and will be flexible with students who might need to adjust arrival/departure times on these days."
Durham also serves the Pleasant Valley Community School District.
Brian Strusz, the district superintendent, said the district did not cancel classes Monday and referred further questions to Durham.
"The driver shortage is impacting all of the districts we serve in the state of Iowa — some more than others," Ed Flavin, Durham spokesman, said. "It has also had a significant impact throughout our locations in North America, as bus driver shortages are an industry-wide concern."
Adjusting routes based on circumstances is not something new, Schneckloth said. Durham has also already had to make adjustments because of an overall shortage of bus drivers that has been a national problem.
Schneckloth said anyone who might have an interest in being a bus driver should contact Durham.
"Durham needs about 30 bus drivers to ensure the high quality transportation that we would expect for all of our students," Schneckloth said.