Davenport schools get grant for child care and preschool programs

The Davenport school district has received a state grant to explore blending child care and early learning programs.

The district is one of 16 to receive the one-time planning grants of up to $10,000, funded by federal COVID-19 relief money and awarded by the Iowa Department of Education.

The Blended Early Learning in Educational Foundations grants let districts work with community groups to develop "evidence-based, customized early child care and preschool programs for children under the age of five," according to a news release.

Grants were awarded to applications that clearly showed how their plans met the needs of communities and children.

The money can be used for training, planning, travel expenses, communication and outreach services, transportation costs and substitute teachers so teachers can attend training and planning sessions.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

