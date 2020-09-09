Davenport schools get passing grade from superintendent for open of semester

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Kobylski, district superintendent, credited the Davenport Community School District community and the city at large for a successful first two days of school.

The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. The postponement was based on the current level of the coronavirus pandemic in the city and was meant to allow the district enough time to ensure adequate safety measures.

Students and faculty in classes he's observed since Tuesday were able to begin classwork quickly, he said.

“I was so pleased to see that,” Kobylski said.

Students were also abiding by the safety requirements implemented because of COVID-19, he said.

“I have yet to see a student not wearing a mask in the hallway,” he said.

He thanked the district employees and the community at large for their preparations for the opening of school, including the efforts of the people who participated in the planning, and also the district employees for implementing that plan.

“They’re doing it in an extraordinary fashion,” he said.