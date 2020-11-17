 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19
topical alert top story

Davenport schools' interim superintendent being treated for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
110518-Schneckloth-003

T. J. Schneckloth - Davenport Community School District interim superintendent.

 Kevin E. Schmidt Quad-City Times

The Davenport Community School District's interim superintendent has been hospitalized and is being treated for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

T.J. Schneckloth was chosen in October by Iowa education officials to head the district for the next six months as it works to rectify situations that led to it receiving a number of citations from the state.

“I can confirm that T.J.(Schneckloth) is currently hospitalized and being treated for Covid-19 infection,” district spokesman Michael Vondran said late Tuesday morning.

Further details about Schneckloth, and about who is serving in his role until he recovers, were not available.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News