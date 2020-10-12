Davenport schools interim superintendent says he is committed to task

The Davenport Community School District’s new interim superintendent told its school board Monday that he has never felt more conviction toward a task than he does his new assignment.
On Oct. 1, the Iowa Board of Education approved T.J. Schneckloth, a district staffer, as the interim. He will be reporting directly to the state rather than the school district board.
The state board action was based on an Iowa Department of Education recommendation that an interim superintendent and chief financial officer be appointed at the district’s expense — the first time such a step has been taken. State officials argued the district was failing to meet objectives in an action plan designed to help it correct compliance issues in a number of areas, including equitable education for Black students.
Robert Kobylski, the superintendent hired by the district to replace Art Tate, and the sitting interim CFO, Lisa Crews, were not fired by the state board, but their authority was to be determined by the state-appointed leadership.
“We are going to work as hard as possible towards the citations — for our students, staff and our community because that’s what they deserve,” Schneckloth told the board during its regular meeting Monday night.
Support Local Journalism
He has been talking to the district’s administrators and individual board members since taking the position and their overwhelming response has been to ask what was needed or where they could pitch in on the effort, Schneckloth told the board.
He said the district’s initial compliance focus will be on citations involving its crisis response and violence prevention efforts.
Who the interim CFO will be is still being determined.
When the state board approved Schneckloth as the interim superintendent, Bill Decker, chief administrator at Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency and Shane Williams, its director of educational services, were approved to provide oversight and advise Schneckloth.
As part of the state plan, Schneckloth, Decker and Williams were tasked with selecting the interim CFO.
Schneckloth said Monday night that no one from an initial list of candidates was immediately available to take the position, so Crews will remain in the position with the assistance of a financial advisor the district has already been working with — Gary Sinclair — until the interim is found.
Monday night’s meeting, including Schneckloth’s entire report, was recorded and posted on the Davenport school district’s YouTube page. Shneckloth’s report begins about 19 minutes, 45 seconds into the recording.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!