Davenport Schools introduces another member of new cabinet

These problems were detrimental to the district's communication and policy implementation — buildings were acting independently on initiatives rather than moving forward as a unit, according to the state.

Barney has 23 years of experience as an educator, including as superintendent of the Meskwaki Settlement School, according to a news release issued by the school district. He has also held a number of positions in the Waterloo Community School District, including in central office leadership and as principal of East High School.

Barney has also been a principal or assistant principal in Iowa City at the high school and junior high school level and a school counselor at Malcolm Price Laboratory School in Cedar Falls and Logan Middle School in Waterloo.

Two other cabinet members were introduced earlier this month: Lisa Stevenson, director of learning and results; and Ben Driscoll, the director of instructional leadership at Davenport West High School.

The district also announced at that time that Kimberly Hofmann, the director of special education at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, would be the interim director of equity and student supports.