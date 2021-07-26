Davenport Schools introduces another member of new cabinet

The district has been developing a new administrative structure as part of an effort to address citations the state issued against the district. The new structure includes a cabinet of eight positions directly beneath Superintendent TJ Schneckloth.
Willie Barney was named one of three instructional leadership directors. He will be based at Davenport North High School.
“Excited to be a part of the district and continue the work we started here on July 1,” Barney told the board. “We’ve had lots of opportunities to get into some lifting already.”
He said he was looking forward to getting students into the district and continuing to make connections with the community.
State education officials have been overseeing district operations while it works to address the issues underlying the citations, including disparities between white and Black students. The organization of the district’s central office was among the concerns identified by the state during its assessment of the district. The central office was seen as disorganized and the chain of command was deemed unclear.
These problems were detrimental to the district's communication and policy implementation — buildings were acting independently on initiatives rather than moving forward as a unit, according to the state.
Barney has 23 years of experience as an educator, including as superintendent of the Meskwaki Settlement School, according to a news release issued by the school district. He has also held a number of positions in the Waterloo Community School District, including in central office leadership and as principal of East High School.
Barney has also been a principal or assistant principal in Iowa City at the high school and junior high school level and a school counselor at Malcolm Price Laboratory School in Cedar Falls and Logan Middle School in Waterloo.
Two other cabinet members were introduced earlier this month: Lisa Stevenson, director of learning and results; and Ben Driscoll, the director of instructional leadership at Davenport West High School.
The district also announced at that time that Kimberly Hofmann, the director of special education at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, would be the interim director of equity and student supports.
Schneckloth said after the meeting that the district worked out an agreement with the AEA so Hofmann could fill the cabinet position until the district can hire someone, but it may take time. The equity and student supports director was the only position on the cabinet still open as of Monday.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the school board selected four legislative priorities to focus on with the help of the Iowa Association of School Boards during the coming year.
“These are the priorities that the IASB — they have a lobbying arm as part of their services and so they ask every district to tell them what their priorities are for that next year and so we’re voting on what we want as a district to be their priorities for lobbying for us,” board member Allison Beck said.
The four priorities were addressing early literacy, dropout prevention, teacher retention and working to maintain and increase support for preschool.
The vote was unanimous with all board members present.
The board also unanimously approved a pair of contracts with PowerSchool to manage district servers, including one that contains the district’s financial database and software supporting a number of district administrative functions, including payroll, purchasing and human resources. The total cost of the contracts is $207,597.95.
The meeting was recorded, and the full video is available on the district’s YouTube page. Barney’s introduction is about 21 minutes into the recording and the discussion on legislative priorities begins about 37 minutes into the recording.