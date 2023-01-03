 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport schools look for feedback on proposed boundary changes

Davenport Community Schools

The Davenport Community School District logo 

Davenport School District administration are asking for community feedback on proposed elementary school boundary changes — an important step in the district's ongoing long-range facilities planning. 

As of mid-December, the district's website was updated to include all proposed boundary maps for each of Davenport's elementary schools to remain open next school year. Community members may view these proposals, along with the existing boundary map, on the website's Long Range-FMPC page.  

In an auto-dialer message sent to district parents and staff on Jan. 2, Superintendent TJ Schneckloth urged recipients to review their respective school's proposed boundary map and share feedback, using the form located at the bottom of the webpage. 

"Each week our board members read submissions received through the feedback form," he said in the message. "The board will vote on school boundaries at their meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. We want to hear from our staff, families, and greater community. All change can be difficult, but it allows the unique opportunity to reassess and improve physical facilities, providing our students with the resources that they deserve."

As the board's boundary proposal vote on Monday nears, the district will communicate additional information on the proposed maps and continued facilities planning regularly via email, school and district websites and its auto-dialer system, according to Schneckloth's message. 

"We encourage our community to stay involved in this process, to ask questions and to exhibit patience in the days ahead," his message closed. 

The proposed boundary changes come as administration, Bray Architects and the facilities master planning committee, which includes a staff member and parent from each building, spent more than a year working out a facilities master plan draft.

Presented to the Davenport school board for final discussion on Dec. 5, it shifts the district into a K-5, 6-8 grade configuration in hopes of mitigating excess capacity and becoming more operationally efficient. 

The first phase of this plan was board-approved on Dec. 12, resulting in the closure of Washington, Buchanan and Monroe elementary schools at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The board subsequently voted to transition district sixth-graders into middle school buildings effective in fall 2024. 

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

