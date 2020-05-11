Davenport Schools look to graduation, potential deal with Mediacom

LIS Director Gary Sloat told the board that many districts were in a “mad scramble” to bridge that digital divide, and that Des Moines and Iowa City schools were already pursuing this route.

Of the 9,000 student households in the district, Sloat said about 5,200 already had Mediacom. To qualify for the program, a household would have to have at least one K-12 student living at home; have at least one student qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch; and not be a current Mediacom internet customer.

“Given that, I expect we’ll probably find anywhere between 500 and 1,500 homes that we could get connected,” Sloat said.

If the plan is approved by the board at a future meeting, Sloat said it’s a “little bit of an unknown” as to how quickly it could be set up in homes, but that Des Moines was able to address 3,000 homes in less than a month.

The district is expecting to be able to pay for the service with its CARES Act money. While this school year is almost over, the district is preparing for scenarios in the fall where there might be further closures or rolling quarantines.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.