Davenport Schools look to graduation, potential deal with Mediacom

High school seniors graduating from the four Davenport high schools have at least one graduation ceremony to look forward to, after the initial ceremonies were scrapped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Robert Kobylski told the school board Monday night that the district finalized an agreement with KWQC to air a one-hour virtual ceremony for each high school on June 6.
“It’s the best we can do right now knowing we can’t have students walk across the stage with an arena full of family members, which I know everyone would look forward to,” Kobylski said.
Student speakers are in the process of recording their speeches. In between those speeches, as well as comments from Kobylski, the high school principals and board President Bruce Potts, Kobylski said there would be five-minute vignettes to show each student’s picture and name for five or so seconds.
Additionally, Kobylski said the district has reserved the TaxSlayer Center in Moline on July 19 to hold in their back pocket in case it’s deemed safe by health organizations at that time to host an event.
In other business, the board discussed a potential agreement with Mediacom to provide internet access to student households for $9.95 a month. The board did not vote on the plan.
LIS Director Gary Sloat told the board that many districts were in a “mad scramble” to bridge that digital divide, and that Des Moines and Iowa City schools were already pursuing this route.
Of the 9,000 student households in the district, Sloat said about 5,200 already had Mediacom. To qualify for the program, a household would have to have at least one K-12 student living at home; have at least one student qualify for free or reduced-price school lunch; and not be a current Mediacom internet customer.
“Given that, I expect we’ll probably find anywhere between 500 and 1,500 homes that we could get connected,” Sloat said.
If the plan is approved by the board at a future meeting, Sloat said it’s a “little bit of an unknown” as to how quickly it could be set up in homes, but that Des Moines was able to address 3,000 homes in less than a month.
The district is expecting to be able to pay for the service with its CARES Act money. While this school year is almost over, the district is preparing for scenarios in the fall where there might be further closures or rolling quarantines.
