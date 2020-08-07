Davenport schools looking for student families who need internet for school

The Davenport Community School District has established a program to help families who need internet get plugged in before classes start in a few weeks.
The district will be teaching students partially online for at least part of the 2021 school year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The DCSD Connect program is designed to help families lacking internet service so their students can participate in the online component, according to a release issued by the district.
Families must qualify for the assistance.
The criteria are:
-- Live in Davenport, Buffalo, Blue Grass, Walcott, or within the district's borders.
-- Have at least one child who qualifies for free or reduced-price school lunch.
-- Are not currently receiving internet service from any providers.
-- Have not subscribed to Mediacom internet service in the last 90 days.
-- Do not have an outstanding Mediacom bill or unreturned equipment.
The district is also establishing wireless zones in parking lots at 15 of its properties so students can also have access to the internet while still maintaining social distancing guidelines. The service will be available daily from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To find out more, the district can be reached at 563-336-7929 and dcsdconnect@davenportschools.org. The district asks that queries include the name of the parent or guardian calling, the student's name, their address and phone number.
