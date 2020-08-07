Davenport schools looking for student families who need internet for school

The Davenport Community School District has established a program to help families who need internet get plugged in before classes start in a few weeks.

The district will be teaching students partially online for at least part of the 2021 school year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The DCSD Connect program is designed to help families lacking internet service so their students can participate in the online component, according to a release issued by the district.

Families must qualify for the assistance.

The criteria are:

-- Live in Davenport, Buffalo, Blue Grass, Walcott, or within the district's borders.

-- Have at least one child who qualifies for free or reduced-price school lunch.

-- Are not currently receiving internet service from any providers.

-- Have not subscribed to Mediacom internet service in the last 90 days.

-- Do not have an outstanding Mediacom bill or unreturned equipment.