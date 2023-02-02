The Davenport school district was selected to join the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program, which aims to connect schools with industry professionals to provide a STEM-focused work-based learning model.

The STEM BEST + HD program also seeks to emphasize high-demand workplace skills by offering experiential STEM learning opportunities.

The announcement was made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' STEM Advisory Council, whose executive committee reviewed and and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships statewide. Aside from state-backed collaboration and guidance, 2023 STEM BEST + HD program awardees earned up to $40,000 each to be used for curriculum development, workplace-classroom and work-based learning integration and educator trainings.

“Davenport School District has long recognized the importance of STEM education and how it prepares students and equips them with skills that are in high demand in the growing job markets related to STEM,” Davenport superintendent TJ Schneckloth said in a news release. “We’re proud of our teachers and staff, and proud of our students, for this recognition, as we continue to grow excellence in STEM in our classrooms.”

Other local school districts selected include Central DeWitt and Muscatine.

To be considered for a STEM BEST + HD Program award, applicants had to submit a comprehensive proposal comprised of rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, valuable community partnerships, program sustainability measures and evaluation and aligned with STEM goals.

For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, visit https://www.iowastem.org/STEMBEST.

