The Davenport school district was selected to join the STEM BEST® (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program, which aims to connect schools with industry professionals to provide a STEM-focused work-based learning model.
The STEM BEST + HD program also seeks to emphasize high-demand workplace skills by offering experiential STEM learning opportunities.
The announcement was made by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' STEM Advisory Council, whose executive committee reviewed and and approved 37 new or expanded partnerships statewide. Aside from state-backed collaboration and guidance, 2023 STEM BEST + HD program awardees earned up to $40,000 each to be used for curriculum development, workplace-classroom and work-based learning integration and educator trainings.
“Davenport School District has long recognized the importance of STEM education and how it prepares students and equips them with skills that are in high demand in the growing job markets related to STEM,” Davenport superintendent TJ Schneckloth said in a news release. “We’re proud of our teachers and staff, and proud of our students, for this recognition, as we continue to grow excellence in STEM in our classrooms.”
Other local school districts selected include Central DeWitt and Muscatine.
To be considered for a STEM BEST + HD Program award, applicants had to submit a comprehensive proposal comprised of rigorous and relevant STEM curriculum, valuable community partnerships, program sustainability measures and evaluation and aligned with STEM goals.
For more information on the STEM BEST + HD Program, visit
https://www.iowastem.org/STEMBEST.
Photos: Davenport North beats visiting Bettendorf in high school girls basketball (Jan. 10, 2023)
Davenport North's Divine Bourrage (1) and Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) watch the Wildcats control the opening tip-off Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Davenport.
Davenport North's Kyra Taylor (13) passes off after taking a pass in the high post.
Faith Furness makes a pass for Bettendorf in the first quarter against Davenport North.
Faith Furness of Bettendorf makes a steal against Davenport North.
Lucy Aanestad (10) is whistled for an offensive foul after running into Davenport North's Kyra Taylor (13) with 5 minutes, 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
Faith Furness (22) brings the ball up the court as Davenport North's Mariah Thompson gets into defensive position during first-quarter action.
A double-team defensive effort by Davenport North's Alyvia McCorkle, left, and Mariah Thompson, right, forces Faith Furness of Bettendorf to commit one of the Bulldogs' 31 turnovers in a 59-40 loss to the Bulldogs on Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, in Davenport.
Kayla Fountain of Bettendorf drives to the basket with Davenport North's Mariah Thompson (3) trailing her.
Bettendorf's Kayla Fountain is fouled by Kyra Taylor (13) on a drive to the basket with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Bettendorf's Kayla Fountain sinks the second of two free throws with 4 minutes, 42 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Faith Furness handles the ball for Bettendorf.
Bettendorf's Lucy Aanestad, center, looks to pass as she meets a double-team effort by Davenport North.
Davenport North's Mariah Thompson (3) bobbles the ball but maintains control during the first quarter against Bettendorf on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Lucy Aanestad pops in a jump shot from the right side to give Bettendorf a 9-5 lead against Davenport North with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the first quarter Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Davenport.
Bettendorf's Alivia Carr winds up on the floor during first-quarter action.
Kayla Fountain of Bettendorf uses her arm to help her get past Davenport North's Maya Arnold (11) before passing off in the first quarter.
Brooke Magistrelli gets out on a fast break for Bettendorf.
Brroke Magistrelli (14) drives the ball past half court.
Bettendorf's Aliviia Carr drives the baseline against Kyra Taylor during the first quarter.
Alivia Carr of Bettendorf grabs a defensive rebound in front of teammate Lillie Petersen.
Faith Furness of Bettendorf.
Peyton Markham of Bettendorf looks to pass off late in the first quarter against Davenport North.
Brooke Magistrelli of Bettendorf makes a move to the basket early in the second quarter against Davenport North on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Davenport.
Brooke Magistrelli of Bettendorf gets inside position and puts up a shot but misses in the second quarter against Davenport North.
Brooke Magistrelli tries to put up a follow-up shot against Davenport North's Journey Houston in the second quarter.
Journey Houston grabs one of her team-high seven rebounds in front of Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen (40) and Brooke Magistrelli in the second quarter.
Faith Furness (22) of Bettendorf works against the Davenport North defense in the second quarter.
Journey Houston, right, of Davenport North shuts off Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen's path to the basket at the free-throw line in the second quarter Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Bettendorf's Faith Furness tries to get out on the break against Davenport North.
Davenport North's Alyvia McCorkle, right, makes contact and fouls Faith Furness of Bettendorf near the sideline with 6 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half.
Bettendorf's Brooke Magistrelli drive the ball against Davenport North's Kyra Taylor before passing the ball.
Lillie Petersen, left, of Bettendorf is challenged by Journey Houston of Davenport North in second-quarter action.
Maya Arnold, right, of Davenport North tracks down a loose ball in the second quarter.
Journey Houston (5) of Davenport North outreaches Bettendorf's Kayla Fountain (24) as they battle for a loose ball.
Journey Houston of Davenport North and Alivia Carr of Bettendorf battle for the ball near the Davenport North basket.
Faith Furness of Bettendorf.
Divine Bourrage of Davenport North makes a steal in the first half.
Peyton Markham looks inside to make a pass for Bettendorf in the second quarter.
Faith Furness of Bettendorf puts up a 3-point shot late in the first half against Davenport North.
Lillie Petersen (40) grabs a defensive rebound for Bettendorf late in the first half against Davenport North.
Divine Bourrage of Davenport North soars above Bettendorf defenders Lillie Petersen, left, and Lucy Aanestad to score the first two points of the second half and extend the Wildcats' lead to 31-14 with 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the third quarter Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at North High School.
Davenport North coach Paul Rucker.
Players battle for a loose ball.
Journey Houston puts up a shot under the Davenport North basket in the third quarter. Houston led the Wildcats with 18 points in the 59-40 win against Bettendorf on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Davenport.
Divine Bourrage (1) is congratulated by Davenport North teammate Maya Arnold (11) during a timeout with 5 minutes, 17 seconds left and North leading 38-18 in the third quarter
Divine Bourrage of Davenport North looks inside after tracking down a loose ball in front of Bettendorf's Lucy Aanestad in the third quarter.
Journey Houston of Davenport North slips a pass past Lillie Petersen of Bettendorf in the third quarter.
A Davenport North cheerleader comes up with the ball after it goes out of bounds in the third quarter.
Davenport North's Alyvia McCorkle handles the ball in the third quarter.
Bettendorf's Kayla Fountain is talked to in the third quarter after committing a foul with 4 minutes, 1 second left in the third quarter.
JonGremmels
Divine Bourrage of Davenport North drives the left side.
Mariah Thompson (3) tosses up a shot but is called for traveling on the third-quarter play.
Maya Arnold, left, drives against Bettendorf's Alivia Carr in the third quarter.
Lucy Aanestad takes advantage of Faith Furness's screen against Davenport North's Alivia McCorkle as Bettendorf breaks North's pressure defense in the third quarter.
Alma Gonzalez-Hayes (34) draws a charge against Journey Houston of Davenport North on a drive to the basket with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left in the third quarter.
Alyvia McCorkle handles the basketball for Davenport North.
Lucy Aanestad of Bettendorf looks for help after running into a double team by Davenport North's Divine Bourrage, left, and Alyvia McCorkle in the third quarter.
Lucy Aanestad of Bettendorf loses control of the basketball after running into a double team by Davenport North's Divine Bourrage (1) and Alyvia McCorkle (15) in the third quarter.
Divine Bourrage scores her 16th and 17th points of the game as she makes a basket on a drive down the lane with 37 seconds left in the third quarter, giving the Wildcats a 49-24 lead.
Divine Bourrage (1) and Maya Arnold greet each other at the Davenport North when Bourrage exits the game early in the fourth quarter.
Kyra Taylor of Davenport North misses a jump shot off a drive into the lane in the fourth quarter.
Journey Houston of Davenport North leaves Bettendorf defender Lucy Aanestad on the floor with her move to the basket as she scores her final points of the game to give the Wildcats a 56-26 lead with 6 minutes, 13 seconds remaining in the game. Houston led North with 18 points and seven rebounds in the 59-40 victory.
Davenport North defenders Journey Houston, left, and Alyvia McCorkle force Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen to lose control of the basketball in the fourth quarter.
Damia Clark, left, of Davenport North looks for an opening to the basket during fourth-quarter action Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.
Damia Clark of Davenport North.
Damia Clark of Davenport North moves past Lillie Petersen of Bettendorf in the fourth quarter.
Aliza Ramos, right, of Davenport North is guarded by Bettendorf's Faith Furness.
Davenport North's Naveyah Davis and Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen battle for the ball in front of Kayla Fountain of Bettendorf.
Divine Bourrage handles the ball for Davenport North.
Bettendorf teammates Lillie Petersen (40) and Alivia Carr battle for a rebound in the fourth quarter.
Davenport North sophomore Divine Bourrage (1) is congratulated by teammates as she exits the game late in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 59-40 win against visiting Bettendorf on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Bourrage finished with 17 points.
Alivia Carr of Bettendorf is fouled as she puts up a shot against Davenport North defenders Damia Clark (23) and Maya Arnold (11).
Mariah Thompson (3) and Maya Arnold (11) are welcomed to the Davenport North bench after exiting late in the game.
