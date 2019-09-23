The Davenport School Board unanimously approved the superintendent’s recommendation to enter into an agreement with TAG Communications to handle all communications and community engagement services on behalf of the district.
The annual fee is $150,900. TAG is a Davenport-based corporation.
The Issue: At the start of this fiscal year, Davenport Schools dissolved its marketing department, which included communications with the community and media.
The Discussion: According to the considerations from TAG, eight employees will be working on behalf of DCSD. While they will not be “on-premise,” they will reportedly be available 24/7 in person, or over cell or web.
“It’s not possible for one person to do all these jobs,” Kobylski said.
While the district works on addressing numerous state citations and stark budget cuts, board members agreed that it was important to communicate the district’s successes.
“We’re at such a critical juncture right now,” Director Julie DeSalvo said. “I think it’s very important that we bring someone on board.”
Next Steps: TAG will start communications work for the district immediately.