Davenport Schools plan for fall term like 'no other year in the history of this state'

Superintendent Robert Kobylski said starting earlier and adding days might be possible if an increased spending authority is approved, but that possibility was an unknown. Schools are receiving federal aid during the pandemic through the CARES Act, but that money can’t be used to pay staff.

John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said teachers couldn't work for free if more days are added, but that they understood that next school year might be like "no other year in the history of this state."

“I know people tend to look at the teachers, but it’s not just us. You’ve got so many other people that are involved," he said, referring to the support staff who keep schools running. "We're focusing right now on finishing out this year."

UniServ Director Toby Paone said the Iowa State Education Association didn’t have a position on whether districts should or shouldn’t add days, just that teachers be compensated for any extra time.

“Our position has always been if teachers are required to work above and beyond what is in the contract, then they are paid per diem for each additional day,” he said.