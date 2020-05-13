Davenport Schools plan for fall term like 'no other year in the history of this state'

Scott County students haven’t been to school for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, teachers and districts have had to scramble to pull together online classes.
With a few unorthodox weeks left this school year, Scott County districts are already looking to the fall.
The districts face a July 1 deadline to send to the state a so-called return-to-learn plan. That comes as students have been out of classes for two months because of COVID-19. Some teachers and districts have cobbled together online learning programs.
Still, many questions remain and the list of worries is long for area districts. Even if current public health orders on social distancing and crowd sizes are dropped, there will be learning losses to address. Achievement gaps are expected to steepen and, for districts that opted for voluntary curricula, high school students will have credits to make up in order to graduate that couldn’t be granted this spring.
In Davenport, district administration is working on a calendar that will break the year into five “quarters,” beginning with a "zero" term to catch up on what was lost from the previous year.
For now, Associate Superintendent Rob Scott is working to build a calendar within the 185 contract days typical of the master contract with teachers. Gov. Kim Reynolds waived the start date mandate that usually keeps schools from starting before the Iowa State Fair is over, but only for districts that were adding more instruction days.
Superintendent Robert Kobylski said starting earlier and adding days might be possible if an increased spending authority is approved, but that possibility was an unknown. Schools are receiving federal aid during the pandemic through the CARES Act, but that money can’t be used to pay staff.
John Kealey, president of the Davenport Education Association, said teachers couldn't work for free if more days are added, but that they understood that next school year might be like "no other year in the history of this state."
“I know people tend to look at the teachers, but it’s not just us. You’ve got so many other people that are involved," he said, referring to the support staff who keep schools running. "We're focusing right now on finishing out this year."
UniServ Director Toby Paone said the Iowa State Education Association didn’t have a position on whether districts should or shouldn’t add days, just that teachers be compensated for any extra time.
“Our position has always been if teachers are required to work above and beyond what is in the contract, then they are paid per diem for each additional day,” he said.
The five proposed terms would be seven weeks each, and high school students would still be able to earn two credits per term, for a total of 10 for the year. Because of the extra credits — with four quarters, students typically can earn eight — Scott said he didn’t anticipate the board would have to reduce credits to graduate future classes, the way they did for seniors this year.
At the elementary level, credits aren’t as critical, but content is. The first quarter will still be used to make up lost learning, said Associate Superintendent Bill Schneden. Pre-assessments for students at the start of the year would help teachers provide appropriate interventions.
“We know it’s not about seat time,” he said Monday. “We know we’re going to have to look at the essential standards that were missed.”
Like other districts, Kobylski is also preparing for a fall scenario that might require Davenport to continue online learning, either continuously or on a rolling basis.
“We want to make sure that our digital learning platform come next August or September is 100% capable of meeting the instructional and learning needs of every single one of our students at every single grade level,” he told the school board Monday night. “We are planning to be ready for that, so we could theoretically be a 100% online school system, if it’s required.”
Some students will jump back into the classroom with minimum losses from missing months of schools; others will need interventions and supports to catch up to where they would have been otherwise.
One way to anticipate student needs is to look at their engagement. Online classes aren’t exactly the same as in-person classes anyway, and if students don’t have internet access or have to share devices with siblings, they can start to fall even further behind.
In Davenport, the online classwork for the 11 weeks being missed is voluntary, like for most of Iowa’s urban districts. On April 20, 76.5% of the district’s 14,284 students had engaged with a teacher. A spokesperson said that was a snapshot of one day and one day only, and updated data would be available Monday.
Building by building, the range of engagement on April 20 was wide. On the low end, 25.2% of students at Keystone Academy engaged with a teacher that day; on the high end, 97% of Mid-City High School students did. Looking at only one day provides a snapshot, but doesn’t provide any insight into long-term trends, or the depth of engagement.
By grade level, intermediate schools had 85% engagement on April 20, the highest in the district. The high schools had the lowest, with 72%. Elementary schools had a 75% engagement rate.
