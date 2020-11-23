Davenport schools plan to ask for another waiver

He also told the board while answering questions that the use of 100% virtual instruction does not have to apply to all students.

Staff were exploring allowing elementary students to attend in-person classes through using substitutes.

During the discussion about dealing with the pandemic, the board also got an update about interim superintendent T.J. Schneckloth, who contracted COVID-19.

“He is doing better and he will recover but I am not sure that it’s going to be a short process,” Decker said.

Also during the regular meeting, the board approved contracts with these companies:

-- Aercor: The project involves updates to its wireless network to help the district provide internet access. The total cost is just over $840,000 but federal support will cover the bulk of the expense, leaving the district a bill of about $168,000.

-- Netrix: This is a renewal of an existing security contract designed to protect the district’s network. The cost is just over $85,000.

The votes in both cases were unanimous with all board members present.

After the regular meeting, the board convened its annual meeting and chose new officers.