After overspending authorized funds for three years in a row, the Davenport School District likely won't be getting any extra help from the state as they try to make up their $13 million deficit.
The state department of education is recommending the School Budget Review Committee (SBRC) accept the progress report and table the district’s request for modified supplemental amount, said Claudia Wood, Davenport schools' chief financial officer.
Wood reported to the school board Monday night ahead of the district’s report to the SBRC in Des Moines on March 12.
Directors Bruce Potts and Allison Beck expressed concern about how the SBRC expected the district to manage without the modified supplemental amount.
“My brain is not getting around this — I don’t understand,” Potts said. “We requested additional supplemental money that we are, apparently, entitled to request, and we’re having financial problems, and they say, ‘We’re not going to give you that money.’ But they’re here to help us.”
Beck questioned how the district's budget cuts would benefit students.
“Yes, this money has been spent without authority. We are making budget cuts, as strategically as possible, but this is money that was spent because we needed to spend it on the students,” she said. “I’m wondering how they can say that we’re making sure we keep the quality of education we need to keep. As far as I can tell, it wasn’t like we were frivolously spending money on lots of extra things. It was stuff that was needed, right?”
The expectation, Wood said, is that the district will get back to a positive unspent balance entirely through reducing spending.
“Part of their expectation is that as our enrollment has declined, we need to get our staffing and expenditures down,” she said.
Particular factors, such as staffing, were discussed. Wood explained that one of the department of education’s questions about how much the district would require staff to pay for health insurance could not be answered yet, as negotiations weren’t for another year.
“It wasn’t that I didn’t want to give that information,” she said. “They were asking for information we didn’t have yet.”
Responding to a question from board vice president Linda Hayes, interim superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the board could “rest assured that we’re going in the right direction.”
“We are doing everything necessary to accomplish the goals we told you we were going to do. We will be in a better place next year than we are right now,” he said. “ … There are some unknowns, but we’re trying to capture our efforts.”
After the March 12 meeting, Davenport will next report to the SBRC in October.