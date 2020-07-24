Davenport schools prepared if virtual waiver denied

“August 24th is circled on my calendar, and it’s quickly approaching,” he said.

If the waiver is approved, Kobylski said he hoped the solely virtual teaching would be needed only during the first of the school year.

The hope would be that the number of COVID-19 cases would drop, allowing in-person instruction to begin, he said.

Should the waiver be denied, the district will adopt the mandated hybrid model, Kobylski said.

That hybrid plan will divide students into two cohorts that will attend classes on a 10-day rotation, Kobylski said. The first five days, one group will have in-person classes for three days and the second group, two days. The following five days, that schedule will reverse.

Like the other districts in Scott County, Davenport will implement safety measures to help minimize the impact of the coronavirus.

Measures will include face coverings being issued to students and staff that will be required when social distancing cannot be maintained, Kobylski said.

Furniture and other items not essential to the classroom are being removed to better allow for social distancing, and specific desks will be assigned and color-coded to show the distinction, Kobylski said.