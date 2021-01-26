Davenport schools preparing for possible state-mandated changes to its operations

Davenport district staff have been speaking with Iowa Quad-Cities legislators, Davenport city officials and businesses within the district about the possible impacts of the proposal, he said.

He described the conversation with the legislators as wonderful, and said the exchange may have increased the legislators’ support of the district.

But the bill appears to have overwhelming support, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we are seeing from the capitol is that this is going to pass,” he said.

The district is preparing to move forward with that understanding and is looking at ways to mitigate whatever impacts the bill could have should it become law.

The measure is bill SB1065.

The in-person option proposal

When this legislation passes, the district will only offer a face-to-face option and a virtual option, he said.

“The hybrid piece would be very difficult for us to offer as well,” Schneckloth said. “It would be too difficult to maintain for our teachers.”