Davenport schools preparing for possible state-mandated changes to its operations

The Davenport Community School District is preparing itself for potential changes in its operations should initiatives supported by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds successfully navigate the legislature.
The governor supports incorporating a 100% in-person option for classroom instruction as part of districts’ pandemic-influenced instruction models. She also wants to increase families’ options by adding charter schools, offering financial support for sending students to private schools, as well as a transfer option for families whose home districts have a voluntary or court-ordered diversity plan.
Monday night, during the district’s regular board meeting, Schneckloth said both measures are likely to pass and the district is preparing for the changes. The meeting is available on the district's YouTube page. The conversation begins about 12 minutes into the recording and lasts about 10 minutes.
The school choice proposal
The diversity plan option could have a negative impact on Davenport schools, Schneckloth said. It would allow families to live within the district but transfer their children to another district.
Davenport district staff have been speaking with Iowa Quad-Cities legislators, Davenport city officials and businesses within the district about the possible impacts of the proposal, he said.
He described the conversation with the legislators as wonderful, and said the exchange may have increased the legislators’ support of the district.
But the bill appears to have overwhelming support, he said.
“What we are seeing from the capitol is that this is going to pass,” he said.
The district is preparing to move forward with that understanding and is looking at ways to mitigate whatever impacts the bill could have should it become law.
The measure is bill SB1065.
The in-person option proposal
When this legislation passes, the district will only offer a face-to-face option and a virtual option, he said.
“The hybrid piece would be very difficult for us to offer as well,” Schneckloth said. “It would be too difficult to maintain for our teachers.”
The district will not be able to maintain the recommended 6 feet of distance between people in many of its classrooms, so improving the other mitigation strategies designed to prevent COVID-19’s spread will be even more important, he told the board.
The district has activated planning teams to prepare for the possibility of offering 100% in-person learning to district families, he said. Surveys are also being sent out to the district community to gather information for those preparations.
That bill is SSB1064