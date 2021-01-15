Davenport schools readying for possible increase in in-class learning

Among the work the teams are doing is determining how to best do increased in-person learning safely, he said.

Their other efforts include preparing shifts in schedules, and ensuring clear communication among the staff about how things are going to change, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That communication will be a key component, he said. The district’s buildings are not uniform, so staff will need to know the plan and be able to tailor it to those spaces to make sure COVID-19 mitigation strategies and other efforts are applied as effectively as possible.

“Are we maximizing all the space in our buildings?” he said.

Another issue for which the district is readying is quarantines among the staff and the possible impacts those gaps in staffing would have on being able to conduct classes, he said. To help blunt those impacts if they occur, the district is working to recruit substitutes.

Gaps in the staff caused by quarantines, however, is not a new issue for the district during the pandemic, nor is it a problem unique to Davenport, he said.