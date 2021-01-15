Davenport schools readying for possible increase in in-class learning

The Davenport Community School District, like other Iowa Quad-Cities districts, is preparing for a possible state mandate requiring more in-person learning as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday night she intended to ask lawmakers to immediately send her a bill to sign into law that would require schools to offer parents the option of having their children in classrooms full-time, according to an Associated Press report.
As of Friday, the district is preparing for a spectrum of possible scenarios, T.J. Schneckloth, Davenport’s interim superintendent, said.
“Whatever we’re directed to do, we’re going to do,” Schneckloth said.
The Davenport schools have teams looking at the various aspects of education and operations in anticipation of some level of increased in-class instruction, Schneckloth said. These reviews include students’ social, emotional and behavioral development; equity; and health and safety.
They are the same teams the district used when it had to plan around the coronavirus in preparation for the school year, and it is a common model for pandemic planning among the state’s school districts, he said.
Among the work the teams are doing is determining how to best do increased in-person learning safely, he said.
Their other efforts include preparing shifts in schedules, and ensuring clear communication among the staff about how things are going to change, he said.
That communication will be a key component, he said. The district’s buildings are not uniform, so staff will need to know the plan and be able to tailor it to those spaces to make sure COVID-19 mitigation strategies and other efforts are applied as effectively as possible.
“Are we maximizing all the space in our buildings?” he said.
Another issue for which the district is readying is quarantines among the staff and the possible impacts those gaps in staffing would have on being able to conduct classes, he said. To help blunt those impacts if they occur, the district is working to recruit substitutes.
Gaps in the staff caused by quarantines, however, is not a new issue for the district during the pandemic, nor is it a problem unique to Davenport, he said.
An advantage of students being in the classroom more would be the opportunity for teachers and staff to better gauge how well students have been keeping up during the months of the pandemic, Schneckloth said. In cases where a student is found to be behind, district employees can start helping them catch up.
Of the four major districts in the Iowa Quad-Cities, Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley have been using a blended model of instruction that involves both in-person and virtual elements.
The other two districts said Thursday that they are also preparing for the potential of a state requirement for more classroom learning. More on their responses to the governor’s statements is available on qctimes.com and qconline.com.
The hybrid model is one of the two primary instruction models available to Iowa districts by state mandate. The other is fully in-person, which is the model adopted by the fourth district, North Scott.
Districts can only adopt fully virtual learning for a limited time, and then only under specific criteria and, in most cases, must have the state’s approval.
Iowa allows families to adopt fully virtual instruction regardless of the model selected by their district.