Davenport Schools have been recommended for conditional accreditation, according to a report from the state released Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve read it; we’ve accepted it. Some of it is affirming,” Interim Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said. “ … Nothing in there is a real big surprise, and we’re working on a lot of it.”
The report is on the agenda for the Iowa Board of Education meeting May 9. After a state visit in 2017 found several areas of state and federal noncompliance in the areas of special education and disproportionate discipline of minorities, the Board voted in November to complete a Phase II audit, which is broader and more intensive.
After several delays due to inclement winter weather, the Phase II visit was completed in March. The up to 20-person team went through documents, conducted interviews and worked with district leadership to investigate general and special education, treatment of minorities and district finances.
Historically, Phase II audits have been used for small districts in Iowa that may not have enough students to continue operation; with more than 15,000 students in the 2017 certified enrollment, Davenport is the third largest district in the state and the largest district in Iowa -- by far -- to even move to Phase II.
On April 22, the district hit a major milestone by meeting the requirements for its special education citations, one day ahead of the deadline.
The district had to reconvene the individualized education plan, or IEP, teams for 2,866 students whose services were out of federal compliance; the review was used to correct issues and determine if students were owed compensatory education hours. According to data from the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, 10.8 percent of those students were owed compensatory education.
