Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary

The Davenport School Board reconsidered its past decision to make online classes voluntary in the wake of the pandemic.

The Issue: The COVID-19 emergency has forced districts across the country to shut down in-school classes in favor of distance learning. In Iowa, before the decision to close schools for the rest of the year was made, districts had the option of either requiring coursework, offering voluntary education enrichment activities or doing nothing and making up the time at a later date.

Davenport, like most districts in the Urban Education Network of Iowa, elected to make all coursework voluntary. The UEN is a coalition of Iowa’s 17 largest districts. Only two districts, College Community and Linn-Mar, are requiring coursework at any level. The state has said they would allow districts to move from voluntary to required.

The Conversation: Vice President Dan Gosa mada motion to amend a resolution addressing policy to switch to required coursework. While the board at one point seemed to have a majority that would approve the switch, the motion was retracted so Superintendent Robert Kobylski can ask the state for more information to address board questions, including whether they’d have to complete a whole quarter’s worth of work or half of a quarter and whether students could opt to take fewer classes.