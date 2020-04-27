Davenport Schools reconsider decision on making classes voluntary

The Davenport School Board reconsidered its past decision to make online classes voluntary in the wake of the pandemic.
The Issue: The COVID-19 emergency has forced districts across the country to shut down in-school classes in favor of distance learning. In Iowa, before the decision to close schools for the rest of the year was made, districts had the option of either requiring coursework, offering voluntary education enrichment activities or doing nothing and making up the time at a later date.
Davenport, like most districts in the Urban Education Network of Iowa, elected to make all coursework voluntary. The UEN is a coalition of Iowa’s 17 largest districts. Only two districts, College Community and Linn-Mar, are requiring coursework at any level. The state has said they would allow districts to move from voluntary to required.
The Conversation: Vice President Dan Gosa mada motion to amend a resolution addressing policy to switch to required coursework. While the board at one point seemed to have a majority that would approve the switch, the motion was retracted so Superintendent Robert Kobylski can ask the state for more information to address board questions, including whether they’d have to complete a whole quarter’s worth of work or half of a quarter and whether students could opt to take fewer classes.
President Bruce Potts said Davenport had to compete with surrounding districts. Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley are all requiring work for high schoolers.
“I think we need to step up to the plate. We have little or nothing to lose,” he said.
Kobylski said he would not recommend requiring classes, citing issues with equity and accessibility. Board members Allison Beck and Kent Paustian echoed his sentiment.
“I think this would be a huge mistake,” Paustian said. “As much as I’d like to see it go to required, I’m going to leave it to the superintendent and the staff and their recommendation.”
Next Steps: Kobylski said he’d ask the state for answers to some board questions. Once those answers are provided, the board said they should call a special session to vote on whether to change the policy.
If the school board approves the change, the plan would have to be submitted to the state for its approval before the change would be implemented.
