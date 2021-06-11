Davenport Schools’ summer meals program begins June 21

The Summer Food Service Program of the Iowa Department of Education provides meals for hungry children.

This program was previously administered in the Davenport Community School District (DCSD) in the summer of 2020, and this year, the program will again offer numerous sites for students, ages 18 years and younger, to receive breakfast and/or lunch.

“When school is out, many people forget that for some students, their main source of meals is their school,” said Coni Dobbels, DCSD Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services. “Distributing meals during the summer helps to keep us connected to the kids.”

“Because of the pandemic, we have a U.S. Department of Agriculture waiver that allows us to package the meals to-go. That way, the kids can take them off the distribution sites,” said Kent Heinen, DCSD Food Services Specialist.

“Our summer meals include chicken sandwiches, walking tacos, hot dogs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and more. We plan on serving 60,000 meals across 17 sites over a seven-week period.”

The program will begin Monday, June 21, and end Friday, August 6. Due to the Fourth of July holiday, there will be no food service on Monday, July 5.