Davenport schools to ask for state waiver to allow online-only classes in the fall

The Davenport Community School District will request a state waiver to allow it to offer online-only classes in the fall.
On Friday Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that districts would be required to adopt either a fully in-person model or a mixed model with at least 50% of instruction in the classroom. The governor’s plan does allow families to opt out of in-person teaching in favor of online classes.
Districts can seek waivers to the 50% requirement from the state Education Department, which would consider making exceptions if there are local surges in virus cases.
Robert Kobylski, superintendent of Davenport schools, said Thursday that he intended to ask for that waiver based on the concerns expressed by Dr. Louis Katz, the Scott County Health Department’s medical director and an infectious disease specialist, about the extent of the coronavirus in Scott County and Davenport.
The process of requesting the waivers had not yet been released by the state, he said.
Katz said this week that he was “very pessimistic” about any return to face-to-face learning and that the number of COVID-19 cases in Scott County would likely increase without “aggressive interventions.”
“We hope that he gets this waiver, it makes a lot of sense — the 50% threshold that the governor has set is too dangerous during the pandemic right now,” Toby Paone, UniServ director of the Iowa State Education Association, said. “Teachers want to go back to work and be with students but we want health and safety first — theirs and ours.”
