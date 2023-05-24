While some Davenport schools will fall, others will grow.

The Davenport School Board this week approved a gymnasium addition to West High School and discussed the demolition of Washington and Monroe Elementary buildings.

West's auxiliary gym addition will include a wresting and weight room, moving them from the school's basement.

"The new gym space will allow more flexibility in classroom time and after school sports," said Josh Urmanski, the district's director of operations. "It would also allow Davenport West to host some tournaments they may have been excluded from in the past."

To Urmanski, the current basement spaces don't provide optimal air quality or sunlight.

"The new wrestling room allows a focused space for a growing program that will now include a girl’s wrestling team," he said.

Total construction costs land at $12,500,000, which the district budgeted for in SAVE (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds. Bids for the project were opened on May 4.

The board approved Bill Bruce Builders, a commercial contractor out of Eldridge, as the lowest responsible bidder for the project at $9,182,700.

Work on the West project is expected to be "substantially complete," by April 15, 2024, according to project documents.

Meanwhile, Bray Architects — the firm leading Davenport schools' long-range facilities plan — will draw up plans for the Washington and Monroe demolitions.

Also using SAVE funds, the district set a preliminary budget of $2,140,000 for this project, paying Bray a lump sum of $98,000.

Once the buildings are fully demolished and cleared away, the areas will be used as greenspace or "potential play areas," Urmanski said.

One woman walking laps around Monroe on Monday said she wondered if the school would be repurposed into another building, like a nursing home. She said her children went to Monroe and later graduated from West.

During board discussions, Dr. Allison Beck asked if there would be an opportunity to resell or reclaim items or furnishings — or conduct a disposition of assets — prior to demolition.

"We can discuss that with our architects. There are some hazards we would have to work around," Urmanski said at Monday's meeting. "There are some opportunities for possible fundraisers, or a few items to be removed for keepsake; things like that, I think."

Board member Karen Kline-Jerome asked if Washington's electronic sign could go to another school, such as Madison Elementary.

"We're discussing that exact thing," Urmanski replied, though the decision will partially hinge on how the district proceeds with other signage upgrades.

The board will take action on the Washington and Monroe demolitions on Monday, June 26.

