Davenport schools to find out Thursday whether accreditation is restored

High scores have replaced failing grades, meaning Davenport school's prolonged academic probation could soon be lifted as it heads to Des Moines Thursday to make another pitch for re-accreditation, the superintendent said.

For nearly three years, the Davenport Community School District has been operating on conditional accreditation and has been implementing a state-required corrective-action plan. Specific improvements were required by the state in the handling of finances, leadership, special education and other areas.

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth assured school board members at a recent meeting that their work to comply with state requirements has improved markedly.

"Overall, all of our ratings on the sheet (of required actions) are a three or four (out of four), and that's the first time that has ever happened," Schneckloth said during a March 10 board meeting. "I'm very proud of that. We're heading in the right direction in every phase. I am now seeing that translate in the classroom. We, the school board, (are) leading the change. We are leading this district."

The Iowa State Board of Education will hear a report on Davenport's accreditation status during its meeting Thursday. The Iowa Department of Education is recommending the state board restore the district's operational control and its full accreditation, according to the meeting agenda.

Davenport Community School District showing continued progress on citation efforts with state The Davenport Community School District is getting closer to being in the green with state e…

Davenport first was placed on conditional accreditation in May of 2019. A corrective-action plan was produced, and the state board of education allowed district leaders to attempt to implement it during the 2020-2021 school year. When the district failed to do so, the Iowa Board of Education appointed a superintendent and chief financial officer to work on the plan at the district's expense.

The temporary state oversight was to last six months but was extended another eight months in March of 2021 and again for five months last November. Some of the oversight requirements have been lifted.

Iowa State Board of Education hears update on Davenport school district re-accreditation plan State education officials have given the go-ahead to an updated action plan aimed at restoring the Davenport School District's lost accreditation.

Should the State Board of Education decline to re-accredit the Davenport school district at the recommendation of state education officials, one of several actions could result.

The state board could give the district more time to correct its deficiencies or require additional out-of-district professional guidance.

In the event of de-accreditation, state law provides for a merger at the end of the school year with one or more contiguous districts that are accredited.

Board members could also place the district under receivership for the remainder of the school year, meaning Davenport would be under the supervision and authority of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency.

The Iowa State Board of Education meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Thursday, with board members slated to receive an update on the Davenport Community School District's accreditation beginning at 3 p.m., according to the meeting agenda.

Members of the public can watch the meeting remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. Instructions for joining remotely are available at https://bit.ly/37ZMFoh.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.