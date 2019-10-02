Students, parents and community members will have a chance to engage with area legislators Oct. 16, thanks to an event sponsored by a school board committee.
The Davenport School Board Legislative Advocacy Committee is hosting area legislators in the Jim Hester Board Room on the 2nd floor of the Achievement Service Center on Oct. 16.
You have free articles remaining.
Attendees will break into small groups with a legislator to ask questions and discuss education issues.
For more information, email Board Secretary Mary Correthers at correthersm@davenportschools.org or call her at 563-336-7431.