Starting next school year, some Davenport high school seniors will have a way to graduate even if they are a few elective credits short of school district requirements.

On Monday, the Davenport school board unanimously approved the new option, titled a "DCSD Core Diploma" based off state graduation requirements.

The core diplomas are specifically aimed at seniors who have fulfilled Iowa's legal graduation requirements — 17 core credits — by the end of their senior year, but may be lacking elective credits per the district's 26-credit unit requirement.

Davenport school leaders proposed the core diploma to the board for discussion on June 26, and Superintendent TJ Schneckloth noted how the district holds students to higher graduation standards than what the state requires — but some could benefit from an alternative graduation option.

"Our goal is to make sure our students are achieving that high standard," he said to the board. "And we have a pocket of students that are deciding to walk away from school that could actually attain a diploma following the state levels that are set by the Department of Education."

District leaders say the core diplomas don't aim to make graduating easier, but rather, to open up more post-secondary pathways while honoring the unique and sometimes-challenging circumstances of students.

"If the electives are the barrier, we're looking at ways that we can remove those barriers so students can be successful and be ready to move on," said Diane Campbell, director of learning and results. "This is not something we would start discussing with students freshman, sophomore or junior year — it is intended, truly, for that senior year."

Aside from the state's required core subjects — English/language arts, math, science, social studies, health and physical education — DCSD Core Diplomas will also require a financial literacy credit and one elective.

Campbell said this would also allow students to focus on the electives best-suited for their own post-secondary plans.

"It is not a way that we are looking at reducing the rigor," she said. "The required courses are still there, and expectations to meet those core requirements are intact."

District curriculum specialist Alene Vandermyde emphasized that the new option isn't a pathway to early graduation, either.

"We would obviously be emphasizing the need for electives all along the way … We did keep an elective credit in there with the idea that we do want students, still, to explore what they want to be doing next and still have that (post-secondary) opportunity to take," she said, pointing towards Davenport's Career and Technical Education courses. "So we didn't take (electives) away completely, we just reduced them."

To put the possible impact of Davenport's new graduation option into perspective, 81 out of the 113 seniors who did not graduate (on time) last school year had earned 17-minimum credits.

"Of those 81, we would have to dig into their transcripts to determine whether they met the required courses within the core diploma," Campbell said. "But that just gives you a number of the impact there."

Other Iowa school districts offer a core diploma option, including Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Des Moines Public Schools and West Des Moines-Walnut Creek.

Davenport school leaders have been in discussion with these districts, with more discussions planned for the future, said instructional leadership director Willie Barney.

Prior to Davenport, Barney held several positions for Waterloo Community Schools and helped the district during its core diploma adoption in the 2015-2016 school year.

He said students most often find themselves credit deficient by senior year due to having to re-take core classes along the way.

"…And they don't ever get to the elective courses because they're repeating the core classes," Barney explained to the board. "(Students are) not going to walk through this process with a 4.0 GPA and have attained the core diploma."

To him, this will allow Davenport schools to, "even the playing field" considering the success of other school districts.

"Our high schools are competing with other high schools for that graduation rate," Barney said. "Some of those districts have seen their graduation rates get closer to that 90%, which is the state average, because they've allowed for the core diploma."

Campbell added that offering the DCSD Core Diplomas won't be an isolated student support effort.

"There are some very concerted efforts around MTSS (multi-tiered system of supports) and being able to provide support for students just when they need it," Campbell said. "We've also had a team looking at credit recovery … Looking at this in a more comprehensive light, it is one piece to a very large puzzle."

Board members questioned if state universities — specifically Iowa's three public universities — would accept a DCSD Core Diploma, or how it might differ from a traditional high school diploma.

As of Monday's vote, Barney said the district plans to make the DCSD Core Diplomas look distinct from the traditional diplomas.

He also clarified that Iowa's public universities will accept core diplomas, but a student's GPA and other admissions requirements (i.e. world languages) would still impact acceptance.

To Schneckloth, the DCSD Core Diploma also aligns with the district's comprehensive at-risk plan.

"This is something that we believe can help students immediately," he added. "We have students that fall into this pathway — so to get this going right away, we think, could really benefit some students that are on the cusp of graduating."

