 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport schools to resume hybrid learning on Monday
topical alert top story

Davenport schools to resume hybrid learning on Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

The Davenport Community School District is planning to resume the hybrid learning model on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Switching between the hybrid model — which mixes traditional and virtual instruction — and fully online instruction requires state approval in Iowa. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic led the district to switch to fully virtual instruction in November and seek a renewal as December approached. The most recent state waiver was set to expire on Tuesday.

The district made the decision to return to the hybrid after a review of area positivity rates and the number of quarantines among the district’s staff and students, according to an update posted on the Davenport schools website.

Scott County health officials have signed off on the decision, the district said on its website. Safety measures designed to minimize spread of the coronavirus will remain in effect in district buildings during in-person instruction.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News