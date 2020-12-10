Davenport schools to resume hybrid learning on Monday

The Davenport Community School District is planning to resume the hybrid learning model on Monday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Switching between the hybrid model — which mixes traditional and virtual instruction — and fully online instruction requires state approval in Iowa. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic led the district to switch to fully virtual instruction in November and seek a renewal as December approached. The most recent state waiver was set to expire on Tuesday.

The district made the decision to return to the hybrid after a review of area positivity rates and the number of quarantines among the district’s staff and students, according to an update posted on the Davenport schools website.

Scott County health officials have signed off on the decision, the district said on its website. Safety measures designed to minimize spread of the coronavirus will remain in effect in district buildings during in-person instruction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.