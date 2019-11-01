Davenport Schools and non-profit Together Making a Better Community closed on Lincoln School on Tuesday, according to a quitclaim deed filed with the Scott County Auditor’s office.
The non-profit paid the agreed-upon $30,000, Davenport Director of Operations Mike Maloney confirmed.
The building sale has been controversial, as 10 of the 13 sale offers were for more than $250,000.
While the district has released the previously-requested minutes from nine meetings where the sale was discussed, audio from the meetings will not be available until Saturday, when Superintendent Robert Kobylski is finished reviewing the files.
The minutes don't yet tell the full story of the building sale, but here's what we learned:
Vice President Linda Hayes noted she was an employee of Third Missionary Baptist Church, which is closely affiliated with Together.
An “informal” $50,000 offer from Third Missionary Baptist Church was discussed March 12, 2018, when Hayes noted she was an employee of the church. At the same meeting, though, the board decided to move forward with an offer from Dubin Consulting for $720,000. The Dubin offer is not noted in any of the seven subsequent meeting minutes provided by the district.
Third Missionary said they wanted to “expand their ministries and provide services to the community” in their informal offer. According to the minutes, no other board member questioned Hayes’ involvement in the discussions about her employer.
Dan Dolan’s offer originally included a long, and extendable, due-diligence period, but the amount of cash the district could keep would have increased the longer it went on.
Previously, Director Dan Gosa said one of his major concerns with the offer from local developer Dan Dolan was that the district would continue to foot the bill for the property’s utilities out of the general fund during the due diligence period. Gosa said since the general fund is used to pay staff, he wanted to prevent further layoffs. The district estimated the utilities cost between $30,000 and $40,000 a year. According to the Davenport Education Association’s master contract, an entry-level teacher with a bachelor's degree would make $33,415 in the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the Nov. 25, 2018 minutes, Maloney told the board that Dolan wanted a 30-day initial due diligence period, with $10,000 in earnest money. After 30 days, the money “would go hard,” and Dolan would be given the option to extend it for another 30 days, putting down another $10,000 “hard.” There could be up to five extensions, with earnest money up to $50,000 — a due diligence period could range from 90-540 days, and Maloney reiterated that the earnest money would not be refundable.
You have free articles remaining.
Dolan also asked that the building's chiller be fixed before purchasing, which the district wouldn’t agree to.
At the end of the meeting, attorney Dick Davidson said he’d continue to negotiate with Dolan.
The board was split on Dolan’s plan, but Hayes originally said they should pursue it.
In March, Maloney presented a revised offer from Dolan, with a 60-day due diligence period and closing in 90 days. The cash offer was $290,000 — with $10,000 in earnest money — and a contingency that Dolan would get a bank loan for $232,000.
At this point, Maloney noted that the Rev. Rogers Kirk of Third Missionary was still interested in offering $50,000 for the building, but there was no official offer. The minutes do not explain why this $50,000 was eventually reduced to $30,000.
Only five members participated in the meeting: President Ralph Johanson, Hayes and Directors Bruce Potts and Gosa. Johanson and Gosa said they wanted to explore other options, and Hayes and Potts said the district should pursue it. Director Julie DeSalvo was called as a tie-breaker, and she advised they accept the offer from Dolan.
The board was with Dolan until they weren’t.
While the group’s consensus in March was to move forward with negotiating with Dolan’s offer, board members — unnamed in the minutes — asked about offers from Third Missionary and another religious group, Lives of our Legacy, at an April 22 meeting. Third Missionary had not yet made a formal sales offer, and Maloney said he could ask Kirk about it. Johanson, backed by Potts and Hayes, agreed there should be a time limit to wait on the offer.
On May 29, the board received an overview of Third Missionary’s vision for the building from Lester Harvey. Hayes, Gosa and Johanson expressed interest in working out an agreement between Lives of our Legacy and Third Missionary so they could work together. The minutes note that several — again unnamed — board members expressed concerns with Dolan’s offer, though specific concerns are not detailed.
Potts and DeSalvo said they were in favor of selling to Dolan. Director Allison Beck said she was “on the fence” and wanted more discussion. Director Clyde Mayfield and Gosa said they thought it was important to serve the community. Johanson “expressed his reasons for not going with Mr. Dolan’s offer,” and asked about approaching the two religious groups to work together. The board was advised to accept one offer.
While Hayes supported pursuing Dolan’s offer previously, in this meeting she “expressed her reasons for not selling to Dolan” and indicated she’d like to provide educational services.