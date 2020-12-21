Davenport schools urging families to take advantage of its meal pickup program

The Davenport Community School District is reminding families to take advantage of its free meal pickup program when school resumes in January.

Food will be available to be picked up weekly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Davenport Learning Center, 1002 W. Kimberly Road, according to the district.

“The program only serves when school is in session, so no meals will be served on the remaining Tuesdays in December 2020,” the district said.

The next time food will be available is Jan. 5 and people from 1 to 18 years old are eligible, the district said.

“Please note, a child does not have to be a resident of the school district to receive a meal,” the district said.

