 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport schools urging families to take advantage of its meal pickup program
topical alert top story

Davenport schools urging families to take advantage of its meal pickup program

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus logo

The Davenport Community School District is reminding families to take advantage of its free meal pickup program when school resumes in January.

Food will be available to be picked up weekly from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays at the Davenport Learning Center, 1002 W. Kimberly Road, according to the district.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The program only serves when school is in session, so no meals will be served on the remaining Tuesdays in December 2020,” the district said.

The next time food will be available is Jan. 5 and people from 1 to 18 years old are eligible, the district said.

“Please note, a child does not have to be a resident of the school district to receive a meal,” the district said.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Robert Kobylski retirement letter

Robert Kobylski retirement letter

  • Updated

This is the letter signed by Robert Kobylski, contracted Davenport Community School District superintendent, announcing his retirement. The le…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Davenport Community School District's COVID 19 update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News