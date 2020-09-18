 Skip to main content
Davenport schools will provide free meals to all students
Davenport schools will provide free meals to all students

Students exit Monroe Elementary after the first day of school Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Davenport. The district has adopted a mixed online/in-person model of instruction but elected to delay the first day of classes until Tuesday. Families can opt to have their children be taught in a fully virtual model regardless of the model selected by the district in which they reside. All students in the Davenport school district are eligible for free daily breakfast and lunch starting Monday, Sept. 21.

All students in the Davenport Community School District will be eligible for free daily breakfast and lunch beginning Monday.

The distribution will depend on the instruction model adopted by the students’ families.

— Fully online classes: Families who have registered for meal service can pick them up on Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Davenport Learning Center, 1008 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. They will get meals for the week.

All-online families who have not yet registered can sign up for meals here.

The deadline for meal requests is Monday at 5 p.m. to get the meal package on Tuesday. Forms must be filled out for each student that is getting meals.

— Mixed online/in-person classes: The students will get meals when at school, and meals will also be sent home with them on their last day of in-person classes each week.

Families whose students are in the hybrid model can contact the school their student attends to sign up for meal service.

