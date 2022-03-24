Davenport schools win re-accreditation in unanimous vote

Members of the Iowa State Board of Education gave leaders from the Davenport School District a round of applause — even a few hugs — after voting unanimously Thursday to restore the district's accreditation.

For nearly three years, Davenport has been operating on conditional accreditation and has been required to undergo considerable state monitoring and to pay for outside help to repair what was referred to Thursday as "the crisis."

Among the issues were the district's need to provide equitable education for students of color and those with disabilities.

The Iowa Department of Education recommended the re-accreditation, asking the Iowa State Board of Education to relieve itself of oversight of Davenport in every capacity.

Leaders from the Department of Education praised district leadership, saying, "Davenport is actively on the right path."

Davenport schools to find out Thursday whether accreditation is restored

The seriousness of the district's struggles with leadership, finances, special education and other specific areas of operation were made clear when one member of the Board of Education said at Thursday's meeting in Des Moines, "We don't ever want to see a district get to the point where we were with Davenport."

She referred to Davenport's previous problems as "really desperate."

Superintendent TJ Schneckloth told members of the state board that Thursday's update was different from previous meetings with state leadership, because Davenport administrators, teachers and staff now are able to focus less on the past.

"We are future forward now," he said. "Forward planning is very exciting to us."

He several times used the words "incredibly proud" to convey to state officials the progress that has been made in Davenport by its school board, its administration, its new cabinet, teachers and everyone else who works for the district.

"I believe we're heading in a direction with some momentum," Schneckloth said. "Where we are today ... that (re-accreditation) is a huge recommendation. It doesn't mean we're perfect ... we are unwaveringly committed."

Davenport School Board President Dan Gosa said Thursday's meeting was "night and day" from previous trips to Des Moines; when the Davenport district was under such scrutiny.

"It was kind of a hard, uphill battle ... I enjoy driving the two-and-a-half hours now," Gosa told the board. "I hope a lot of people learn from what we went through."

Board Vice President Linda Hayes told the board, "This was a negative to us that has really turned into a positive."

State officials congratulated the Davenport contingent for its response to the crisis, and State Board member Michael Knedler, whose board term is nearly complete, used his final motion to recommend the re-accreditation.

In a phone call on his way back to Davenport after the meeting, Schneckloth referred to the day as "incredible," saying the district's struggle back has, "absolutely been the hardest work we've ever done.

"It's just such an important moment. This is a milestone, not a destination.

"I wish I could've bottled up the feelings and the energy directed at Davenport today and open it back up for everybody back home in the district who has worked so hard."

Schneckloth had told the Davenport School Board on March 10 that the corrective-action plan was showing the most promising improvements he has seen since the district's troubles began.

Since May of 2019, Davenport has been operating on conditional accreditation and was required to implement a corrective-action plan.

When the district failed to do so in the 2020-2021 school year, the Iowa State Board of Education appointed a superintendent and chief financial officer to work on the plan at the district's expense.

The temporary state oversight was to last six months but was extended another eight months in March of 2021 and again for five months last November. Some of the oversight requirements previously were lifted, and the Department of Education on Thursday said there "are still some things" the agency will continue to monitor.

