Davenport schools without internet since last week; outage linked to server issue, district says

The Davenport Community School District hasn't had internet since Thursday.
According to Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, the outages were caused by an issue with the district's server, and specialists have been working on it throughout the weekend. He said the internet is anticipated to be up shortly.
The outage is not the result of a hack, the district said Friday.
It sent a message to building staff on Sunday night:
"We have had an expert in town all weekend working ... to reset the servers and restore the internet. Part of the work taking place includes resetting all passwords. Each employee will receive a concealed paper with new passwords on Monday."
The Bettendorf Community School District is looking for applicants for a Facilities Advisory Committee made up of parents, staff, students, community members and business owners as they develop a long-range facilities master plan.
St. Ambrose University appointed Dr. Katherine J. Van Blair to fill the new position of Dean of Innovation, Adult and Graduate Studies as part of the university's strategic efforts towards innovation and student workforce preparation.