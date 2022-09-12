Davenport schools without internet since last week; outage linked to server issue, district says

The Davenport Community School District hasn't had internet since Thursday.

According to Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, the outages were caused by an issue with the district's server, and specialists have been working on it throughout the weekend. He said the internet is anticipated to be up shortly.

The outage is not the result of a hack, the district said Friday.

It sent a message to building staff on Sunday night:

"We have had an expert in town all weekend working ... to reset the servers and restore the internet. Part of the work taking place includes resetting all passwords. Each employee will receive a concealed paper with new passwords on Monday."

The district conducted the system password reset this morning.

A teacher at Central High School not authorized to speak on behalf of the district said they're teaching "old school." Without access to digital material, teachers cannot update their grade books.

Due to the outages, Central is offering 100% free lunch, but students cannot purchase any a-la-carte items.

"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be fully operational by Tuesday morning," the district-wide message said. "Buildings should plan on working through Monday in similar conditions to Friday."