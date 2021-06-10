Davenport schools working to help curb community gun violence

“This is staying in the streets,” Schneckloth said.

The district has several tools to help prevent it from getting a foothold or otherwise help students who are having problems, he said.

Among them is working with the student body to encourage them to alert authorities if they hear something might be about to happen, he said.

“What we know is that students are well connected on social media,” Schneckloth said. “They know what’s going to happen and they know when it’s going to happen.”

In speaking with students about the risks of gang involvement or violence, the most important thing is making sure that students are involved in the right activities, including sports and the performing arts, he said.

“All students are searching for a social group, acceptance and belonging, and so when that can be provided through a sports team or a drama team, that’s always a positive thing,” he said.

The district has several methods for helping students do so, including financial and other assistance, he said.