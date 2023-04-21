Davenport students and families faced with upcoming elementary school closures and boundary changes got a glimpse of their future this week at a New School Transition event.

The event provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with the "new faces" of their school for the 2023-2024 academic year, signaling a first step in navigating the changes. Representatives from each Davenport elementary building were on hand to share information and answer questions about their schools and the transitions.

Michael Watson has a first-grade son at Buchanan Elementary. As the school closes, his son will attend either Harrison or Truman next year.

He said his family used the event to, "get familiar" with both options.

"It gives an opportunity for everyone to ask questions and be informed," Watson said. "We just moved here last June. I'm in the military, so being able to meet the new teachers and the district and other schools is a great opportunity."

Coming from a military family, Watson said, his son "will do fine" next year.

Shaney Ford, a Davenport OST (Out of School Time) specialist, was one of the lead organizers for the event. She said each elementary school table featured the principal, counselors and lead teachers.

"Those core folks that are so critical to make sure families feel welcome," Ford said. "We thought it was really important to help families take that first step to lessen their anxiety, because going to a new building is scary, especially for our kiddos."

Families were notified of the event via auto-dialer messages about three weeks ago.

Regarding the new school transitions, Watson said the district's communication, "is on point."

Another parent, Samantha Williams, agrees. She described receiving an abundance of auto-dialer phone calls, emails and letters.

"They have done a very good job of communicating everything," said Williams, who has a third-grade daughter at Harrison. "I appreciate the support and that the (Fillmore) teachers and principals met with us and gave us some good information. I actually learned stuff about the school that I didn't know before, and I got to voice my concerns."

Williams had concerns about the district's busing changes, as she initially planned to submit a transfer option request to keep her daughter at Harrison.

"Because she's supposed to go to Fillmore, they won't offer busing," she said. "I'm visually impaired, so I can't drive her to school. I just wanted to make sure, with her going to another school, that the busing is still available for her. My boyfriend works in the morning, so I wouldn't have a way to get her to school without a bus."

Having gone to Harrison since kindergarten, Williams said, her daughter was upset at first about the transition.

"But now, she's more accepting and excited to see what it's going to bring," she said.

District program specialist Jen Van Fleet, co-organizer of the event, hoped to illustrate "one Davenport community."

"We want every one of our kids to walk into their schools every day — and for families to be engaged — without feeling like, 'Am I in the right place?'" she said. "Because they definitely are, but it's on us to make that first connection, because sometimes families are nervous about reaching out."

Other groups tabling at the event included Family Resources, Davenport Parks and Recreation, Scott County Health Department and the district's preschool and food service programs.

Ford and VanFleet said the district plans to host new building tours for transitioning families in June.